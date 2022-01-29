Super Bowl is a few weeks away. I won’t be going to the big game. Tickets are $7,500 for the cheap seats!
The Super Bowl trophy made by Tiffany & Co. is 7 pounds of sterling silver, takes over four months to create and costs about $10,000, while the Super Bowl ring is estimated at $35,000, the jewelry company reported.
Regardless of who you are cheering for, a Super Bowl party is all about wings, nachos, savory snacks, cold beer, a cornucopia of other munchies and enjoying the game with family and friends.
According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend.
The Huffington Post says, “Americans will slug 325.5 million gallons of beer on Super Bowl Sunday.”
If you believe this number, every man, woman and child, all 335 million of us, would have to drink just under a gallon of the yellow fizzy stuff. So I have my doubts on that number.
According to Money Magazine and Wall Street Journal, “The average person will spend $88.65 on their party, meaning Americans will spend around $17 billion on food, drinks, party supplies and other paraphernalia.”
The American Medical Association estimates Americans will consume over 6,000 calories in just three hours, including 11.2 million bags of potato chips, 1.3 million pounds of avocados for guacamole, 3.8 million pounds of popcorn, 3.5 million bags of pretzels, and 1.5 million cans of assorted nuts.
Domino’s expects to deliver 12 million pizzas. Yellow-Tail wine will sell 48,000 bottles. Tylenol, Pepto-Bismol and antacids see a 25% increase in sales as well. I can’t imagine why.
But enough of the stats — let them drink their beer. Let’s talk about my favorite subject, food and wine pairings: chicken wings, either baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, guacamole, chili and pizza. The list is endless, but which wine?
It’s really not that hard. Let your friendly wine guy help.
Barbecue wings need a pinot noir, zinfandel or riesling. Serving guacamole and chips? Try them with a Beaujolais or sauvignon blanc. Chianti is a perfect match for pizza. Nachos and zinfandel work really well together.
Spinach and artichoke dip needs the fruity pinot noir or the herbal sauvignon blanc. Chili needs a zinfandel or fruity riesling. Sliders need a big cab, malbec, zin or chardonnay. A queso cheese and chips need a pinot gris or a dry ries-
ling.
Pretzels, nuts and regular potato chips need a crisp, light white wine like a dry riesling or an unoaked chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio to match up to the salt.
I could go on, but these are the top appetizers at a party.
Above all, drink responsibly and be a responsible host. Don’t let guests drink and drive. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office reported there were 59 drunk-driving crashes after the big game last year.
Offer a variety of non-alcoholic choices like soft drinks, tea, juice and water. Remember my golden rule: one alcoholic drink equals one glass of water. Announce ahead of time that you will stop serving alcohol one hour before the party ends or at the end of the third quarter, just like most NFL stadiums, and begin serving coffee and dessert.
One more statistic: 10 million of you will call off of work Monday.
Thanks to my daughter Kate for the idea of this article.
Party on!
Chris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.