This has been a tough year for winemakers. First, it was the closing of tasting rooms from COVID-19. Now, wildfires have ravaged many wine regions around the globe. Nearly 4 million acres in California alone have been burned by wildfires this year, with dozens of large fires currently burning. More than 2,000 firefighters are battling wildfires in northern California.
Among the carnage were several large wineries and dozens of others suffering damages. The historic Fairwinds Estate Winery is one of them. Known for being the fourth winery established in Napa Valley shortly after prohibition, it has been nearly completely destroyed. Chateau Montelena will not produce their famous Chardonnay or Cabernet for the first time since 1978, due to smoke taint.
Last week, I checked up on my friend Mike Lamborn of Lamborn Estates on Howell Mountain in Napa. He said, “We just missed being taken out by the skin of our teeth. Flames came within 50 feet, but our 2020 vintage wasn’t as lucky. Heat and smoke taint has damaged the entire crop, so no 2020 vintage for us and the prospect of losing even more is unfathomable.”
Other friends up in Oregon told me the loss throughout the communities has been tremendous. Many Australian regions experience regular bushfires and drought conditions are becoming more regular. Portugal and Spain suffered extensively in 2017; the smoke from these fires was reported to have carried as far as the UK.
Industry experts say the fires could cause years of shortages of winemaking grapes and the cost of keeping fires away from vines and wineries, resulting in winemakers to source-in their juice could be passed along to consumers. More fires could cause wine price spikes, particularly if wine is produced from high-quality grapes that only grow on ancient vines that can’t be replaced. A loss of old grape vines can also cancel contracts with top producers.
California produces about 85% of wines produced in the United States, accounting for $34 billion in U.S. sales in 2018, and much of the country’s premium wine is produced in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The threat of smoke taint looms over late-season varietal grapes used to make Napa County’s pricey cabernet sauvignon and merlot largely still on the vine. There is a ray of good news, most of the white wine grapes have already been harvested early this summer.
Even if the grapes survive, those remaining on the vines and those in production now can take on smoke taint, which causes a bitter charcoal flavor in the wine. That happened in 2008, and some vintners stewed over whether the wine was even worth selling. In 2010, we were in Anderson Valley and they called their wines ‘’the great smokies.” As its name may tell you, smoke taint happens when grapes are exposed to smoke. It’s more than just residue sitting on the grapes that cause these unpleasant flavors. You can’t just rinse it off. When wood burns, it releases compounds called volatile phenols. In the vineyard, these compounds can penetrate the grape skins and rapidly bond with the sugars to form molecules called glycosides. This process, called glycosylation, renders the phenols no longer volatile, meaning their smokiness cannot be detected by smell or taste. However, once the grapes are fermented, the acidity in the resulting wine will begin to break these bonds, making the phenols volatile again.
This typically happens during fermentation but can continue to occur even after the wine has been bottled. It can even happen right as you take the first sip. The enzymes in your mouth are able to break down any glycosides that remain and the undesirable aromas can be vaporized as you taste. The wine might smell fine but taste off.
There are a number of variables in play that may determine whether grapes suffer from smoke taint and to what degree a crop is affected.
To begin with, wind direction may save a vineyard from the full effects of a fire that develops in reasonably close proximity. Fresh smoke is more intense than that which reaches a vineyard a few days later. A winemaker can ferment a small batch of grapes to see whether smoke has contaminated them. If grapes do show signs of smoke taint, winemakers may choose not to pick that section of the vineyard.
Research into smoke taint is relatively new. Scientists at the Australian Wine Research Institute began looking into it after an extremely bad fire in 2003. That year, 1.2 million hectares (nearly three million acres) of land in northeast Victoria burned.
“All of a sudden, winemakers were reporting horrible taints in wine,” says Mark Krstic, AWRI’s development manager. That’s when researchers looked into the connection between smoke exposure and taint in the wine.
Napa Valley winemakers are bracing for what could be a tedious, long and drawn-out battle with insurance companies over the real value of grapes in the valley. It takes about five years before grapevines produce wine-worthy fruit, so some vintners will have to start over; an expensive process. The cost of replanting just one acre can cost between $15,000 and $25,000.
“It is very expensive to plant grapes in California, let alone Napa and Sonoma Valley, and very expensive to build anything new, not to mention regulations and permits. The economic losses here can be quite severe,” the Napa Valley Register reported.
It’s still too early to know how California’s fires will impact the vintage, but most in the industry remain optimistic. And luckily, there’s no evidence that smoke taint stays in the vines to carry volatile phenols into the next year.
It may be a few years before winemakers get back in their vineyards. I am hoping that growers from these areas will travel to Chile and Argentina to try their hand there.
So, stock up on the current vintages. California wines may be “slim pickin’s.”
To the courageous men and women fighting these fires, we pray for your safety. God be with you.
