It has been almost a year since I told you about George Gialelis at Silver Springs Vineyards and Winery in Riceville, TN. I have been there half a dozen times since and I want to give you an update. Each time I go, I learn something new.
Did you know that in Greece, it is against the law not to vote? No one in Greece can choose to not vote. Voting is required by law for every citizen who is 18 or older, but there are no penalties for failing to vote.
Feta cheese, which is made from goat’s milk, is Greece’s national cheese. It dates back to the Homeric age (800 BC), and the average per-capita consumption of feta cheese in Greece is the highest in the world at 10 kilograms or 22 pounds per person. The national anthem of Greece has 158 verses. But, in 1865, the first three stanzas (and later the first two) officially became the national anthem and has been performed at every closing ceremony of the Olympic Games, to pay tribute to Greece as the birthplace of the Olympics.
Anyway, George tells me he has seen an increase from a few to 10 new guests each month from the Crossville area and many returning and bringing friends.
“Efharistó pára polí,” he said.
The Greek Cafe is doing well, too. The local residents are a big support, dining there several times a month. Unfortunately, the state ordered the event center closed.
“I had to cancel 17 events due to COVID,” he said. Since the tasting room is attached to the event center, it too is closed. However, wines are available at the café. His wine sales have seen an increase as well. His red blend of Cabernet and Merlot led the way, with the Cab, Merlot and Chardonnay close behind. His rosé and blackberry and blueberry blend are holding steady. He has a few acres of Malbec and hopes to have an estate-grown Malbec next year. I am looking forward to that. I am also a big fan of Tempranillo. He has one that a few of us got to taste right out of the barrel, before the COVID shutdown. We wanted a case that day, but in his Greek accent he said, “No, no, no, needs more time.”
I’m still waiting. I’m hoping the next time we go, it will be ready. I have the perfect spot in my wine cellar picked out.
We have taken friends with us for dinner and breakfast brunch. Friday night he offers smoked ribs, brisket and pork. All of them are fantastic. Desserts are freshly made by him and wife, Michele. The baklava is outstanding. Their Sunday brunch is amazing. I had eggs Benedict. You get three eggs with a smooth creamy hollandaise sauce. His deluxe French toast is thick but tender, served with berries and whipped cream. I watched a young girl try to finish them– she couldn’t do it. Mimosas are $5 and are well worth it. As we were eating, another woman kept glancing at me. I finally asked her if we knew each other. She said I looked familiar. Her group was from the Glade.
“I work at Stonehenge, maybe it’s from there,” I said, before I asked her what brought her here. She pulled out the article from the paper from her purse and said, “This. That’s how I know you. You wrote this!”
She didn’t ask for my autograph– darn. A few weeks ago, Julie and Pete visited him. When they told George we were friends, he called me and asked why I’m not here with them. So, we went the next weekend.
I asked if the California and Oregon fires affected him getting grapes. “Everything comes from Washington State, so no it has not affected me. But, as a winemaker, I pray for their safety. O Theós na eínai mazí tous (God be with them).”
I know it is a 90-minute drive and the time change, so to those of you who have made the trip, thank you for your support and go again. If you have not been there, it is well worth it. Make the trip, tell him I sent you. Visit all the local wineries, they need your support, too.
I feel safe there. Staff wears masks, single-use gloves, all the usual restaurant COVID protocols are in place. He has installed UV lights in the return air of the air/heat units at great expense.
“All my air handling units have them. When we close in the middle of the day, they are shut down, cleaned and sanitized. It takes about an hour to do that. No one got sick. We are all still around. Is it luck or maybe it’s the little things we do here that makes all the difference?’’ he says.
I think it is the little things.
Opa!
Chris
Silver Springs Vineyards and Winery is located at 3725 Highway 11 South, in Riceville, TN. Winter hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Closed 2:30-4 p.m. daily for UV sanitizing.) Sunday brunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.