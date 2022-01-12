We just celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve with family, friends, good food, lots of wine, family stories, football games — and now everyone has gone home and left you to do the dishes.
Unlike other glassware, wine glasses are specifically designed to enhance the wine.
Stemware designed for red wine for example, usually have a large, broad bowl to better capture the bouquet.
White wine stemware is tapered so the delicate aromas of the wine is contained.
I’ll save wine glass shapes for another time. The wine glass won’t enhance your experience if it is not clean.
Fingerprints, lipstick, butter, leftover wine and smudges can mar the visual appeal.
Very fine wine glasses made of delicate crystal require special care.
You wash juice and water glasses all the time, what could be so special about washing a wine glass? It sounds simple enough.
The truth is, wine glasses do need just a bit more care in the washing department. Keep in mind that wine is a bit pricier than milk or orange juice, so the extra measures to ensure a clean glass could be viewed as “protecting your investment.”
It’s as easy as it sounds — just rinse, rinse and triple rinse your wine glasses with hot water.
Make sure that all of the residual wine, fingerprints and lipstick is removed and allow glasses to air dry, turned upside down on a clean towel.
If you must use soap, just a single drop of a mild unscented dish soap for each glass, washed and rinsed thoroughly, inside and out with hot water.
Make sure it is unscented. Some detergents use natural citrus oils, and those oils and aromas can linger on the glass, which could interfere with the flavor and aroma the next time they are used.
Unscented soap is out there. The big soap makers have them, you may have to hunt for it.
Some even go as far as to use bleach water or vinegar to clean and sanitize. Maybe in the restaurant business that may be necessary, but for home use, hot water is sufficient.
Never, ever, put them is the dishwasher. Water gets too hot, as does the dry cycle.
Even the force of the water needed to scrub off the burned on lasagna cheese is too much for your crystal glasses. It could etch the glass.
Some of the high-priced washers have a glass setting and special racks, but if you don’t entertain a lot, save your money and glasses and wash by hand. As beautiful as they are, never use them for anything other than wine.
Speaking of unscented, because smell is such an important factor of wine tasting, smoking is a complete no-no at any wine tasting.
The wearing of perfume, aftershave lotion, scented hairspray and so on is also taboo.
These scents can interfere with ability to detect the wine’s aroma.
A few months ago, I was flipping through an old issue “Self” magazine at the doctor’s office and what should I find but a short article entitled “How To Host a Wine and Perfume Party.”
It describes how to host a party where guests smell and taste wine while spritzing and smelling different popular perfumes.
The author suggests “Sniffing fragrances complement the wines and can enhance your appreciation of the wine and perfume.”
What? Are you kidding me?!
What’s actually going to happen is that the perfume will overpower the delicate aromas of a chardonnay and will taste like a mouthful of Chanel No. 5, which will likely ruin your “appreciation” of one or both.
So, ladies, go ahead and invite your girlfriends over for a perfume party and evaluate the fragrances. Have some wine if you want later, but save the wine tasting for another time. (OK, stepping down off the soapbox now.)
Cheers,
Chris
Ref: Ray Foley ‘’Bartending for Dummies’’
Self Magazine, March 2010
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.