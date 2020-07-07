I am sitting here drinking a Robert Parker 90-point rated Cabernet Franc and I’m thinking, “What was he smoking giving this 90 points? It’s an 85 at best.”
While I agree it tastes of olives and is a bit green, he went on to say that “It’s terrific, reasonably priced, available and able to age. What’s not to like?”
I can think of a few things. Simply put, for $25 there are better ones out there.
But then I got to thinking, “I sound like him.” Criticizing and critiquing one wine, while praising another. We’ve all seen the ratings of wines in our favorite wine shop; 88 points this, 92 points that. But what do these scores really mean? Are higher-scoring wines definitively better? And what does a wine score mean and how are they derived? Patrick Campbell, winemaker of Sonoma County’s Laurel Glen Winery stated it best in rating a wine with a number, “Scores work fine for dog races, math tests, fruit fly populations, white cell blood counts, and quantum mechanics. But not for wine.”
So let’s talk about the "point system.”
Wine ratings were first popularized in the 1980s by one writer who went against the grain to rate wines for consumers. His name was Robert Parker. Today, Parker is the most recognized wine critic and his 100-point system is generally considered the standard scale by which the critics rate wine. The first thing to realize is that the 100-point score is really more like a 50-point, and no winery would proclaim their amazing 45-point wine. It’s like bragging you got a C- on your high school chemistry test, so they double it, making it a 90 pointer. The scoring is 5 points for color, 15 for the nose, 20 for flavor and 10 for quality. Some winemakers even “Parkerize” their wine to match his taste in order to gain a high score and that’s the problem, they treat wine as an object, not as a beverage to be enjoyed.
So what’s my objection to using a number as the sole descriptor for a wine? There are many. For starters, critics are compensated in some way by the winemakers to rate his wine. Wholesalers and retailers are then willing to pay for access to those ratings in order to sell wine. Yet, another reason your 90-point wine may not be 90 points to me, like the Cab Franc. We all have different levels of taste and wine sophistication. How do I know what your 90 point wine is like? Is it fresh and fruity or big and tannic? Without any accompanying descriptive notes, I have no idea why you would rate a wine so high or low. The scoring doesn’t take into account the price of a wine. A 95-point cabernet might cost $75, while another cabernet at 95 points might cost $25. Which one is the better, I don’t know.
My advice is to find areas of the world and grapes that you prefer and maybe even some specific estates that have a style you prefer. If you want to chase scores within that area, go ahead. Just realize you can’t compare an 88-point Napa Cabernet with an 88-point French Boudreaux. This is because each region tastes completely different. The best way to consistently buy a wine you like is to learn about what you like and why.
Also, realize this has become more of a marketing effort than an effort to make amazing wines, so take it all with a grain of salt. There are thousands of wine ratings and tasting notes on the web you can read. With that number of notes and wine ratings, you should be able to obtain a good idea of the wines and styles of wine you prefer.
But Leo McCloskey of the New York Times is unfazed. “The wine world is so big today that without ratings it would be chaos,’’ he says. ‘’The consumer doesn’t want to know about the terroir. He just wants to know whether the wine is worth whatever he’s paying for it.”
Well, I think he is wrong. Consumers do want to know where the wine came from. A Zinfandel from Lodi or Paso will taste totally different than one from Sonoma, Italy or Australia.
While experienced critics can easily agree on the production quality of a wine, they start to disagree with each other when wines get into the 90-plus range. There are basically two schools of thought when it comes to grading wines in the 90-plus category; the critics who prefer wines that are complex, big and bold and the critics who prefer wines that are a little more subtle.
There is more unrated wine than rated wine. If you’re trying to decide between two wines and one is rated and the other is not, that doesn’t necessarily mean the rated wine is better. If you’re a winemaker and your neighbor gets a 94-point rated wine, then you might start thinking you should get a high score as well. Instead, you get a “highly recommended” rating. Honestly, what is the difference between one wine that scores 89 and another that scores 90? I’ve even seen a wine that scored 89-plus. What the heck does that mean? An 89.5 ? Does it mean that the wine taster’s palate is so sensitive that not only can they differentiate a wine’s score by a mere 1%, but also in some hair-splitting, no man’s land in between? That is why we need a standardized rating system. But it’ll never happen. That’s because we’re not dealing with facts when we judge wines. We’re dealing with subjective tastes, sensitivities, circumstances and emotions.
At the end of the day, when people ask me if a wine is a good wine, my response is, “Did you enjoy it?”
If they did, “Then it’s good wine.” Wine is about what you like, not what the critics say. We’ve all been to a movie or play that the critics love, but we thought of walking out of or visa-versa. Well, wine is the same way.
Regardless of which method is used for wine ratings - 100 points, 20 points, 10 points, 5 points - pictures of wine glasses, smiley/sad faces, wine ratings are just that and usually rated by one man or woman. At the wine club, I reveal the points after we have tasted because it’s their ratings that are important to me, not some guy that was paid.
It is always important to read the descriptions of the wines and not just the score. Some styles of wines that I love, might not be for you, while other wine styles that do not work for me might be a better fit for your palate.
Trust your palate. If you like a certain wine, it’s a good wine. for you. If you do not enjoy that wine, regardless of how high the wine ratings, the wine is not good in your eyes and that’s all that matters.
Wine is a commercial, consumer product. It’s obviously a passion. But at the end of the day, it’s just a beverage that is to be tasted and enjoyed. The purpose of wine is to give pleasure. That’s all, plain and simple. Only you can decide if a particular wine is pleasurable. So look at the scoring numbers all you want, but they are only signposts along the way, not the be-all, end-all of wine.
Happy drinking,
Chris
