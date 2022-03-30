I was enjoying a glass of wine while listening to “learning tracks” (aides for vocalists to learn their part) for a concert that I will be performing in next month.
The first song was “Goin Home,” a slow, somber song. But the wine seemed a bit off to me.
With the next song, “Sing’’ by Pentatonix, a very fast tempo, upbeat song, the wine tasted better.
I passed it off as length of time between songs, allowing the wine to open.
The next song, “Not One Falls,” was another slower tempo, very emotional song, and again the wine seemed off.
But with the next song, “Sweet Caroline,” the wine tasted better.
I know the effect of music on one’s mental behavior has been studied over and over again. But I got to thinking, can music change the taste of wine?
The idea that music can influence your thoughts, feelings and behaviors probably does not come as much of a surprise.
If you’ve ever been pumped up listening to fast-paced rock’n’roll or been moved to tears by a moving live performance, then you understand that the power of music can impact moods and even inspire some sort of action. The psychological effects of music can be powerful.
Wine and music pairing and the effectiveness of using music to enhance a wine tasting are becoming increasingly popular.
Much like wine and food pairings, when at our favorite restaurant, maybe there is some live violin, cello, even a harp, playing in the background.
If the surroundings are enjoyable and the music is soft and mellow, can it change the wine taste?
If there is heavy, powerful music, can it make the wine seem heavy?
Some researchers believe that there are perfect wine and music pairings.
The study of music and wine is not new, it has seen its fair share of research.
According to a study by Dr. Charles Spence, professor of psychology at Oxford University, there is a definite correlation between wine and music.
Apparently, certain wines are rated higher when tasters were listening to one type of music over another. The study matches general taste sensations with music characteristics.
“Wines have a symphony of flavors which, when matched with complex music, can enhance different taste and texture sensations throughout the duration of the song,” says Spence.
Several other studies made by a number of researchers showed that rock music like Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Queen need a heavy, gripping shiraz.
Funky and rap music needs something funky like orange wine.
Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald tunes cry for Champagne.
Wines with fruity aromas like pinot noir pairs well with high-pitched music, like that of a saxophone or jazz. An uplifting ballad like Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” can provide an appropriate match for chardonnay.
Dessert wines paired better with slower tempo, rhythmic piano music. Italian wines like Chianti seemed best with syncopated, higher octave music.
Big fruity zinfandels come from rural areas and pair well with comfort food, so enjoy with country music. Listen to the classics from Beethoven, Bach, Mozart with a big classic Bordeaux cabernet.
This is not an entirely new idea. United Kingdom-based wine merchant, Ye Old Vins, have been offering musical suggestions with their wine for some time now. Wineries are even getting on the music wagon too.
Cambria Wines went a step further and hired professional musicians to create two songs made especially for their flagship wines, Benchbreak Chardonnay and Benchbreak Pinot Noir. A mandolin, violins, a banjo and other instruments were used to produce the songs that matched well with the complex character of the two wines.
Scientists have no doubt that music has an impact on our wine-tasting experience. What matters is that you are pairing that silky Sauternes with the smooth vocals of Michael Bublé or Seal. A heavy metal hard rock tune by Black Sabbath doesn’t sound like a match to me, does it?
So, the next time you are working on something, consider turning on a little music in the background. Choose instrumental tracks rather than those with lyrics, where you might end singing along and end up being more distracted.
Open a bottle and your playlist and see for yourself.
Music and wine pairing can open up a whole new experience.
It did for me.
Chris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.