Last week we discussed Canadian wines, but did you know some of America’s oldest grape vines can be found up and down the East Coast?
America’s first grapevine was discovered in 1584. Those roots have since flourished. Today nearly 400 wineries and vineyards dot the landscape from the mountains to the coast, including our neighbors to the east in North Carolina.
Forget what you’ve heard about California wine country, and let’s talk about North Carolina wine country!
Interestingly, before Prohibition, North Carolina was the country’s largest wine producer, not California.
The amendment crippled the Southern wine business as counties went dry. Even today, a few wineries still operate in dry counties, but only with special grants, allowing wines to be sold.
Besides the castles, palaces and mansions, North Carolina is home to America’s first grape, The Mother Vine.
Explorers first discovered it in 1584 on what is now Roanoke Island. In the following years, settlers took cuttings from the vine and planted them to produce more than 20 varieties that make red and white wines.
The 2-foot-thick trunk of the original vine winds along heavy wooden posts and beams stretching 30 feet by 120 feet, is 8 feet tall and is estimated to be more than 500 years old.
All the traditional Boudreaux varietals — cabernet, pinot noir, cab franc, sav blanc, chardonnay, riesling and many more — can be found in North Carolina. There are even some unusual ones like tannat, petite menseng, chambourcin and seyval.
According to NCwine.org, “North Carolina is blessed with some incredible wineries and vineyards and is the only place in the world where every major type of grape is grown. From aglianico to zinfandel, with varietals for every type of drinker!”
North Carolina has three registered American viticultural areas: Mountain, Piedmont and Coastal; and each has subAmerican viticultural areas, such as Appalachian High Country, Yadkin Valley and Upper Hiwassee.
The grapes here are grown at a wide range of elevations as high as the Great Smoky Mountains at 6,600 feet. As the landscape changes from mountains to the valley to coastal, each winery has its own array of varietals.
James Suckling, one of the world’s best-known wine reviewers, is now tasting North Carolina wines and rating them in the 90s, with many winning Gold Medals at major wine competitions. That’s something he wasn’t doing five years ago.
If you haven’t tried North Carolina wine lately, give it another try. You might be pleasantly surprised. Winding your way down the purple mountains majesty, cruising through the Piedmont and down into the sunny sandy coast, you will likely come across close to 400 vineyards.
The wineries in North Carolina are surrounded by scenic views as varied as the wines.
With one of the most unique climates of any eastern state, growers benefit from being able to produce a variety of grapes.
No wonder North Carolina ranks as a top-five destination for wine travelers and enthusiasts. They know the best of all worlds is right here.
On your way to play golf at one of the 600 golf courses, make the trip out to one of the wineries. There’s nothing better than sipping a glass of wine made by the hands of your host.
Safe travels, Chris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.