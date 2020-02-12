At a recent wine tasting, we were exploring dessert wines and serving the proper drink with a meal. We tasted several ice wines and ports, but only one sherry and they really didn’t know too much about it. So this discussion is on sherry.
Much more than just a drink brought out at Christmas, sherry can be versatile and delicious to pair with all sorts of foods or enjoy by itself. Believe it or not, sherry is an aged white wine that is blended from wines of various years, not a single vintage wine. With so many different types, finding the right one can seem impossible. By knowing the difference between each type of sherry and how to serve it, you’ll become a sherry fan in no time.
It all depends on your taste. Most people think sherry is dry and is sold in a brown sack. But there are up to11 types of sherry: Fino, Manzanilla, Amontillado, Palo Cortado, Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, Moscatel, Medium, Pale Cream and Cream. But for this discussion let’s focus on my favorites and a few you should be able to find locally, such as Amontillado, Palo Cortado, Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez [PX] and Cream
Within the dry sherry category, there are two major styles, those that are aged under a layer of flor yeast and Fino, those that are barrel-aged naturally, without the use of flor. Two intermediate styles, Amontillado and Palo Cortado start as an aged wine but lose their layer of flor at a certain point and continue their maturation without it. All of these wines are typically made from the Palomino grape.
When it comes to sweeter sherry, the most important difference is that they can be naturally sweet. It is produced from late harvest Pedro Ximénez or Moscatel grapes and usually dried in the sun so the water evaporates before being pressed and in Spanish is called ‘’Vino dulce natural.’’ They tend to have a higher price point. "Artificially" sweetened sherry is made by blending it with sweet wines or juice. These blended sweet sherries are called ‘’Vino Generoso de Licor.’’
If you like dry wines, go for the Fino. It is the most savory type of sherry, aged for about two years. It’ll be lighter in color and might have some notes of almond, oak and possibly vanilla.
Try Manzanilla for something more acidic, another dry, savory wine similar to Fino.
Pick Amontillado for a darker drink. When a Fino or Manzanilla is aged for even longer, it becomes Amontillado. Try Oloroso for something a little sweeter. These sherries tend to have higher alcohol content and are more full-bodied than others. A good Oloroso, my favorite, will be amber-colored, but its flavors can vary from dried fruit to leather to wood.
The sweet and acidic P. X. sherry is made by allowing the grapes to dry out and turn into raisins before fermenting. This longer aging process, adds notes of walnut, hazelnut, and a salty-caramel.
The best examples are intense, aromas of candied figs and dates but also balancing flavors of chocolate, coffee, licorice and spices. Young P.X. can be a liquid bonbon, full of sticky sweetness, excellent with chocolate desserts.
Chill your sherry before serving it, generally between 45 and 55 degrees. All of them taste best when they have been chilled slightly before serving. Like other wines, sherry should be stored in a cool, dark place. Serve sherry in a standard white wine glass. Pair drier sherries like Fino or Amontillado with savory meals. The drier, more savory tones of Fino, Manzanilla, Amontillado and Oloroso work excellently to complement or cleanse the palate with an equally savory dish.
There are two average age-dated categories, Vinum Optimum Signatum (VOS) is a 20-year-old average age minimum and Vinum Optimum Rare Signatum (VORS) with 30-year-old average age minimum. Once bottled, sherry does not continue to age and may be consumed at any time. Bottles should be stored upright to minimize the wine's exposed surface area.
Never judge a sherry by the color. A 10-year-old Oloroso can have the same color as a 30-year-old Amontillado.
If the recipe calls for sherry but doesn't state dry or sweet, go for dry sherry. The price point is mixed from $10 to hundreds.
Avoid cooking sherry! To extend its shelf life, salt, as well as other chemicals you can’t pronounce, are added. Remember, If you wouldn’t drink it, don’t cook with it. Sherry vinegar is totally different. Read the label. We will discuss vinegar at a later date.
International Sherry Week is Nov. 4-10.
Felicidades,
Chris
