At wine club, every once in a while, we will come across a corked wine. Even in my own wine cellar, I have waited too long and a corked wine has started to turn, meaning it has soured. A few weeks ago, I mentioned cooking sherry and sherry vinegar. The Old French word for “sour wine” is vyn egre orvinegar. So, let’s discuss vinegar.
By definition vinegar is “an aqueous solution of acetic acid and trace chemicals that may include flavorings. Vinegar typically contains between 5 and 20% acetic acid by volume and at least a 2.4Ph. The acetic acid is produced by the fermentation of ethanol or sugars by acetic acid bacteria. Has a density of approximately 0.96 g/mL. The density level depends on the acidity of the vinegar.”
What does all that mean? Well, in simple terms, it means any liquid containing natural sugars that can be turned into alcohol like wine, beer, cider and spirits, is fair game for making vinegar. Bacterial cultures are used to break down the alcohol into byproducts, which include acetic acid and other vitamins, minerals and flavors.
Wine turns into vinegar when air has entrance into the container. Traces of vinegar have been found in Egyptian urns from around 3,000 BC. With enough oxygen and the right temperature, millions of acetic bacteria already living in the fermented wine get excited and start to process the wine into acetic acid. Depending on temperature, oxygen concentration and wine features, souring process lasts from about 3-4 days to a few weeks and, once started, can’t be stopped.
As the most easily manufactured mild acid, it has historically had a wide variety of industrial and domestic uses, such as a household cleaner.
Vinegar may be produced in less than three days using pumped in oxygen and the starter culture called “the Mother.” The typical way is much slower where fermentation takes place over the course of a few months to a year. The longer fermentation allows for the accumulation the acetic acid bacteria.
Fruit vinegars are made from fruit wines, usually without any additional flavoring. Vinegar is used in the culinary arts as a flavorful, acidic cooking ingredient, or in pickling. Without it, a host of sauces, vinaigrettes, marinades, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, pickled beets, cole slaw –the list is endless– would cease to exist.
The term “distilled vinegar,” as used in the United States, is something of a misnomer because it is not produced by distillation but by fermentation. The fermentate is diluted to produce a colorless solution of 5% to 8% acetic acid in water, with a pH of about 2.6. This is known as distilled spirit, "virgin" vinegar or white vinegar, and is used in cooking, baking, meat preservation, and pickling, as well as for medicinal, laboratory, and cleaning purposes. For most uses, diluted with water is recommended for safety and to avoid damaging the surfaces being cleaned. Because it is acidic, it can dissolve mineral deposits from glass, coffee makers, and other smooth surfaces. Vinegar is known as an effective cleaner of stainless steel and glass. Vinegar can be used for polishing copper, brass, bronze or silver. It is an excellent solvent for cleaning epoxy resin as well as the gummy sticker-type price tags.
So, throw away all those cleaning chemicals and go natural with vinegar. Stay far away from “Cleaning Vinegar.” It is watered down vinegar. You are going to do that anyway when you mix regular vinegar 50/50 with water.
Vinegar hacks:
When a recipe calls for buttermilk and you have none, substitute plain milk and one tablespoon of vinegar per cup (8 ounces) of milk. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes at room temperature until it thickens, then use it in your recipe as you would buttermilk. A tablespoon of chilled apple cider vinegar is the key to the flakiest pie crust you've ever made. But I’m sure you bakers know that. Cover peeled potatoes with water and a tablespoon or two of vinegar to keep them from browning. When poaching fish, a tablespoon of vinegar in the poaching water to keep the fish from falling apart. Use as a weed killer by mixing a gallon of vinegar, cup of salt and a few squirts of dish soap, and drench weeds. It may take a few days to kill them and you may have to repeat, but it is natural and safer than that other stuff. I know some people that like to wipe their fruits and vegetables with apple cider vinegar. The hope is that it'll remove more of the chemical residues than water alone. Although it's not entirely clear if it will remove more pesticides than simply washing with water, it may help kill any dangerous bacteria on food.Use a dab of white vinegar on insect bites to stop the sting and itch. Perk up droopy cut flowers with 1/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon sugar.
Since vinegar is an acid, you can store them indefinitely without refrigeration. Its high acidity will prevent bacteria from growing, but non-pasteurized kinds of vinegar may eventually spoil, so it’s best to refrigerate them and keep an eye on it as time goes on.
The end of the 20th century, grocery stores in the United States were posting $200 million in vinegar sales. White distilled vinegar led the way followed by apple cider, red wine, balsamic, and rice wine. Balsamic vinegar is the fastest growing type.
Winemakers are getting in on the wine vinegar wagon and using their own left-over wines to sell along with their table wine in the tasting room. But it is made somewhere else, by someone else, for fear of contamination.
Next week we will discuss the different types of vinegar.
Class dismissed,
Chris
