As California and Australia battle the wildfires, it might be time to try wines from elsewhere for the time being and save your Napa wines.
The 2018 wines are out, 2019 wines will be released next year. I don’t think there will be much, if any 2020 vintage and those that do survive, will be at a higher cost and hard to find.
So, for the next few weeks, we will discuss wines from other countries.
With a rich history of wine production dating back to biblical times, this country is sort of like the oldest possible, yet youngest wine region.
Wine was commonly used for religious ceremonies as well as for general consumption. During Roman times, it was a popular export, but during Islamic rule around 1300, production was virtually extinguished.
Production came to a halt in the seventh century AD, when the region was a part of Muslim Palestine. Islam prohibits alcohol, and grapes were meant to be eaten. Indigenous varieties are all but extinct in this Mediterranean climate.
Have you guessed where we are?
Israel.
A millennium and a half ago, the land that is modern-day Israel was renowned for its wine. But in modern times, Israel has struggled to establish itself as a wine destination.
Concentrating much of the country’s grape growing in the north near Galilee, Samaria near the coast and at higher elevations in the east, the modern era winemaking began in the late 19th century with help from Bordeaux’s Rothschild family. Accordingly, most grapes grown today are made from native French varieties. The most successful red varieties are cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah, while the best whites are made from chardonnay and sauvignon blanc.
In the north, Galilee is widely considered to be one of Israel’s finest areas thanks to the relatively high elevation and annual rainfall which favors superb Bordeaux-style reds like cabernet sauvignon and merlot. Top wineries in this region include the Golan Heights Winery, Flam Winery and Dalton Winery.
Another ancient Biblical wine region, Shomron, is best known for the Carmel Winery which was founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild of the famous French family who own Chateaux Lafite-Rothschild and Mouton-Rothschild in Bordeaux.
French grapevines and production techniques helped establish Carmel Winery. The balmy coastal Mediterranean climate is ideal for growing French varieties like merlot, cabernet sauvignon, chenin blanc and sauvignon blanc.
The focus at Carmel for the first 50-plus years was sweet kosher wines. The 1960s marked a turning point. Carmel started making Bordeaux-style dry wines, which was the spark that led to the winery winning the Best Syrah in the World in 2010. The winery today is the oldest continuously running vineyard in Israel.
Many top-tier Israeli wines are crafted from cabernet and shiraz, or are Bordeaux-style blends based on cabernet with merlot, petit verdot and cabernet franc in supporting roles. Predominant whites are sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, followed by riesling, gewurztraminer, and viognier.
In the 1950s most of the wine was sweet, and it was only something to be consumed in a religious context. The 1960s were dominated by the rise of semi-dry wines. But it was the 1970s started the wine revolution. The wine of the 1980s started to win gold medals and trophies at the IWSC in London, then an astonishing result, in 1985, won three gold medals, received 94 points from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, four stars in Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, and had a cover story in Wine Spectator.
There were just seven commercial wineries. At the turn of the century, now, with the rise of the boutique winery, Israel now has more than 300 wineries and produces more than 40 million bottles of wine. Sommeliers are putting the wines on their lists, retailers are stocking the wine on their shelves, and critics are paying attention and giving the wines increasingly high scores.
“There’s so much to know and not that much Israeli wine out there,” says Anne Markovich-Girard, vice president of sales at Yarden Wines. “Which makes you think maybe there’s not much to know, but that’s just not true.”
Israel relies on Old World grape varieties in its five modern wine-growing regions: Galilee, Shomron, Samson, Judean Hills and Negev. As the number of wineries in Israel grew, so does its reputation among winemakers. Today, you’ll find winemakers from California, Australia and elsewhere working in the region and bringing different techniques and styles to Israel’s vineyards.
I recently tasted a red blend from the Galilee region and found it quite nice, in the order of a merlot for about $20
It’s time for us wine drinkers to start paying attention to Israeli wine.
Shalom,
Chris
