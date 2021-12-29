2021 has been an interesting year to say the least.
COVID-19, gas prices, store shelves near empty, shortages of other products, the list goes on. As much as we would like to forget 2021, let’s take a look back in the wine world news.
A 2019 6-liter bottle of The Setting 100% Napa cabernet sauvignon from Glass Slipper Vineyard fetched $1 million during the Carnivale du Vin auction in New Orleans. The sale makes it one of the most expensive wines ever sold at the auction.
The International Organization for Vine & Wine has estimated that world wine production in 2021 will be down by 4% versus last year, to around 250 million hectolitres or 25 billion bottles, close to the historic low of 22 billion in 2017.
On Sept. 19, an oven caught fire at Verallia, one of Argentina’s largest glass factories in Mendoza, quickly spreading, destroying machines and supplies.
The owner says it could take a year to rebuild. The company makes 35% of Argentina’s wine bottles.
American vintners are dealing with their own glass problem. Wineries that depend on imported glass are seeing up to 12-month delays on bottles.
Spain has issued a plea to the thieves behind a fine wine heist in which 45 bottles were stolen. ‘’We will pay whatever you want.’’
Ten old vintages of Château d’Yquem dating back to 1900 and more than 20 Romanée-Conti Burgundy wines reported to be worth more than 1 million euro were among the fine wines robbed from the Atrio’s prized wine cellar in the early hours of Oct. 27. No one has come forward yet.
Champagne prices have gone crazy in the last couple of months, up 7%.
Hail, frost and mildew meant the 2021 growing season was the toughest in years, but quality is high and reserve wines will ensure there is no Champagne shortage. Just higher prices.
The drought has left several Napa winemakers wishing for a bigger crop. Sauvignon blanc yields were down 30%, and cabernet sauvignon harvest 10%-15% smaller but there is still hope that 2021 could be a high quality vintage.
Napa Valley’s Frank Family Vineyards has been acquired by Treasury Americas for $315 million. Justin Vineyards & Winery acquired Lewis Cellars for an undisclosed amount.
Delicato Family Wines has agreed to acquire the Francis Ford Coppola winery. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the oldest winery in Washington State and accounts for nearly 60% of the state’s wine production, has been sold to Sycamore Partners of New York, a private equity firm, for $1.2 billion.
Constellation Brands paid $285 million for Prisoner Wine Co. Thistle Gate Vineyard, just 25 minutes from Charlottesville, sold for $1.2 million.
Ponzi Vineyards, a pioneer of Oregon wine, has been acquired by the Bollinger family, owners of Champagne Bollinger. The sale price was not disclosed, but the deal includes the 40,000-case winery, the tasting room and 35 acres of vineyards. It’s Bollinger’s first winery purchase outside France.
Six master sommeliers have been stripped of their titles on 22 counts that includes cheating on the tests, sexual harassment, assault and one for arson.
U.S. mail carriers have not been allowed to deliver wine since a 1909 law banned shipping alcohol by mail.
But 19 members of Congress, led by Reps. Jackie Speier, D-California, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act on May 17 to end that ban.
Since the passing of California Proposition 64 in 2016, which legalized the commercial and recreational growing of cannabis, many farmers are moving into the top wine-growing regions to cultivate their cash crop.
Grape winegrowers are worried that they have to compete with the cannabis industry for water, tourism and labor.
Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange in March, when it offered 20 million shares of common stock at an initial asking price of $15 a share.
The French organization that governs wine appellations approved six grape varieties to be added to the grapes currently allowed for the production of Bordeaux wines.
Winemakers hope the new grapes will prepare them for a changing climate.
The recently approved red varieties are Touriga Nacional, used to make port; Castets from southern France; Marselan, a cross of grenache and cabernet; Arinarnoa, a cross of merlot and petit verdot.
For white wines, Alvarinho, mostly from Spain; and Liloril, a chardonnay-cross base grape.
With these new varietals, my concern is, will Bordeaux wine sill taste like Bordeaux wine?
I guess we just have to wait and see.
Here’s to 2022. May it be better than the last.
Stay healthy
Merry Christmas
Chris
