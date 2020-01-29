After last month’s column about Silver Springs Vineyards, George tells me he received a huge response. Even the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is planning a trip to see him. Thank you all.
I then realized, it’s possible many of you may have gone your entire life without tasting wines from Greece. Greece is one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world and winemakers there are really getting their act together. You might actually be able to find some of these wines, making this the perfect time to explore the land of Zeus.
Greece practically invented wine and was among the first wine-producing territories in Europe.
The nation once supplied more than 10 million liters per year to the Gaul territory, what is now France, yet it is considered an emerging new wine region today. Greek wines and their varieties were well known and traded throughout the Mediterranean. As the Greek civilization and their worship of Dionysus, the god of wine spread, Dionysian cults throughout the Mediterranean areas sprang up from 600 BC to year 1. Even Hippocrates used wine for medicinal purposes and often prescribed it. Greece never stopped making wine, but the wine industry took the slow road, inhibited by Turkish rule, political turmoil, and other real-life issues. Modern day Greek winemaking began in the 1960s.
Then in 2015, Forbes described Greece in just four words, “Tough economy, great wine.” Two years later, the British Independent declared Greek wine to be “officially having a moment.” Then in a February 2019 article, “The Greek Promise,” wine author Janis Robinson wrote that the Mediterranean nation “now ticks in all the right boxes when it comes to up-and-coming wine regions.’’ For several years, Greece has been dubbed wine’s “next big thing.” But those of us who follow wine trends, have heard these claims before.
Now it’s 2020 and wine critics are once again boasting about Greek wines up and coming. This time, however, a variety of factors are occurring and elevating Greek wines from unknown to major player.
One of Greece’s greatest wine assets or its handicap is the abundance of over 300 native grape varieties. These native grapes make Greek wines particularly exciting for curious wine lovers to explore, but their unfamiliar names and small quantities make them hard if not impossible to find.
Modern Greek wines are only just now emerging in the rest of the world. These days, Greece offers outstanding wine value and new varieties to expand your palate. Prices range from entry level upwards to hundreds of dollars per bottle. Metaxa, their version of brandy that bartenders and mixologists choose for signature cocktails, can set you back 50 bucks for a 12-star (years) bottle. The more stars, the better the Metaxa.
Just like every other country, Greece has its own appellation rules to assure consumers of quality from the seven main growing regions.Protected Geographical Origins (P.G.O.), Protected Geographical Identification (P.G.I.) and theFederation of Greek Wine and Spirits Industries oversee these regions.But, in 1995, it was split in two divisions, one for wine the other for spirits.
The mild Mediterranean climate of Greece, with the cool winters and the sunny summers, vineyards are situated in privileged places, lands by the sea, islands, mountain slopes, up to an altitude of 3,200 feet. There are very few valley vineyards. The soil, often of moderate to low fertility, produces grapes of good quality. Peloponnese is the largest producing PGO.
Let’s look at some of the more common wines I think you should be able to find. Assyrtiko, [ah-sear-tea ko] A white wine with passion fruit, flint and lemon flavors, subtle bitterness and saltiness on the finish, always oaked and offer more lemon brûlée, pineapple, fennel, cream, and baked pie crust notes. Mike Osborn, Wine.com founder, reported 40% of Greek wine sales are lead by Assyrtiko.Assyrtiko is now global, Australia released its first commercial Assyrtiko in 2016.
Agiorgitiko,[ ah-your-yee-tea ko ] A well known red wine from a region in Peloponnese. Similar to Merlot, but with slightly more spice. These red wines are more full-bodied with flavors of ripe raspberry, black currant, plum sauce, and nutmeg with subtle bitter herbs (somewhat like oregano) and smooth tannins. The wines are generous and fruity, one for the cellar.
Xinomavro,[key-see-no-mav-roe] Called a Greek Barolo, can taste very similar to Nebbiolo with dark cherry fruit, licorice, allspice, and occasionally subtle tomato notes with high-tannin. Another good one for the cellar.
Moschofilero, [mow-show-fee-la-row] A lovely dry, aromatic white wine with flavors of peach and lemon. As the wines age, they develop more nectarine and apricot flavors with toasted hazelnut or almond notes. For those who love Moscato d’Asti, this would be a great new variety to explore.
Roditis is one of the most widely planted grape varieties in Greece, producing a white wine that is medium to full-bodied with moderate acidity. These grapes tend to have aromas and flavors of citrus and green fruit.Then there is also Retsina, a grape fermented with pine tar, has aromas of linseed oil, and a piney, saline finish. Why someone would purposely use pine tar is beyond me. The stories behind the pine tar are many. One thought is during WWII, the Greeks put resin in their good wines so the Germans who occupied the country would not like it and leave. Another is the wines were aged in pine barrels and rather than use other barrels or figure out how to get rid of the taste, they just learned to like it. Another is the resin was added as a preservative, but if the wines were bad in the first place, why add something worse to preserve it?
Whether or not Greek wine is actually “having a moment” probably depends on where you live and drink. Maybe it is in New York City, Chicago, or L.A., but I don’t think there is much in Crossville.
So let’s start “having a moment” with Greek wines. Try any of the ones I mentioned. You don’t have to pair it with Greek food. Try them like you would any other wine. I have a few Assyrtiko, Agiorgitiko and Moschofilero in my cellar.
Opa!
Chris
