I know there are a lot of homesick New Yorkers around, so this one is for you.
It’s the 11th state in the union; the first capital of the U.S.; the home of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the Yankees, other sports and many other historical landmarks.
And New York makes some darn good wines, too.
In fact, New York ranks third in grape production behind California and Washington.
Forty years ago, there were just 19 wineries, most of them fairly large for bulk wines. Today, there are more than 400.
New York is also home to America’s oldest continuously operating winery. Brotherhood Winery in the Hudson Valley has been making wine since 1839.
They were able to stay in business throughout Prohibition (which was finally repealed in 1933) by selling wine for religious ceremonies. It has been noted that the clergy population in the area grew substantially during those years.
It is also home to the largest wine company in the world, Constellation Brands.
New York’s wine history goes back to the late 1600s, when some of its earliest settlers planted grapes in several areas of the state.
Although New York has long been considered the wine capital of the East Coast, the focus was traditionally on native American varieties such as Concord and Catawba grapes.
It was not until the late 1950s when Ukrainian-born Dr. Konstantin Frank began experimenting with higher-quality French grape rootstocks in the Finger Lakes region.
One of the reasons why New York isn’t known much for its wine production, despite making a high percentage of the US’s overall wines by volume, is due to the simple fact that 80% of its grapes are not even used for wine at all.
While the wines we know and love — cabernet, merlot, pinot noir, zinfandel etc. — are produced from various strains of the Vitis Vinifera, which almost every wine in the world is made from, but the vast majority of New York’s grapes are of the Vitis Labrusca, generally seen as a low grade, inferior grapes for making wine, but ideal for grape juice, jams, jellies and flavorings.
As such, New York produces huge amounts of grape juice and sacramental wine. So, if your church Communion wines tastes like grape juice, that’s why.
That isn’t to say that the other 20% is useless or not worth looking into. Just the opposite.
Winemakers in New York were smart enough not to try and copy the European and California wine styles. The climate in New York is cool for most of the year and bitterly cold in winter, so it comes as no surprise to find that the perfect grape varietal for that type of climate is riesling. In the Finger Lakes, riesling and chardonnay dominate plantings as cooler temps and the massive lakes assist in retaining the grapes’ brisk acidity and clean aromatics.
Just as Oregon became famous for pinot noir and New Zealand for sauvignon blanc, many Finger Lakes producers believe riesling is their ticket to international respect as a high-quality wine region.
Besides Finger Lakes American Viticultural Area, New York has three other major wine-growing regions. Each region has its own microclimate and terroir suitable for an array of grape varieties: Lake Erie AVA on the western end of the state, the Hudson River Region AVA in eastern New York, and the eastern end of the Long Island AVA.
Lake Erie is further south of the Finger Lakes, but has a similar climate. However, it is mostly planted with the local Concord varietal.
The Hudson River region is home to Brotherhood Winery. Most of the vineyards here are within 2 miles of the Hudson River and are planted on steep hills. Here, the most planted varieties are cabernet franc, merlot, riesling and chardonnay. These wines all share a similar acidic backbone due to the cooler temperatures.
The wines of Long Island use the same grapes, but often use a higher percentage of cabernet sauvignon. Long Island’s Atlantic Ocean-influenced climate leads to earthy and lighter-bodied reds, while the whites tend to be acidic and herbaceous.
Producers across the state are taking risks, experimenting and learning how their vineyards can generate more successful wines with every new vintage and receiving high scores from wine critics. With this focus, New York will remain one of the most exciting wine-growing states on the Eastern Seaboard for some time to come.
The future is bright for New York wines. A new interest in the region is seeing great activity. In fact, a young French couple, Sébastien and Celine Leseurre, the winemaking duo from Domaine LeSeurr, specifically chose the east side of Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes to start their winery. The state legislature recently passed the New York Farm Winery Act.
The law allows small wineries that make wine from New York grown grapes to sell their products directly from their own tasting rooms. Before that, they had to sell to wholesalers.
New winemakers are jumping on the natural, organic and biodynamic wine, even the boxed and canned wine bandwagon. New York may still be new as a global wine producer, but the winemakers are taking risks again, and looking to their heritage for inspiration.
We can only wait and see what they come up with.
Now to convince the distributors to bring them in.
Cheers,
Chris
