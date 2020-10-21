October is upon us, and that means Oktoberfest — beer, wine, latkes, sauerbraten, wienerschnitzel, spaetzle. So let’s talk German wine.
German wine labels can be intimidating. Long foreign words and ornate Gothic script are enough to make your head spin. But once you understand German wine terms, you will see they are among the most descriptive out there.
Like any wine label, you’ll find the name of the producer, the vintage, the region, and the name of the grape. On a German wine label, it is just a matter of knowing what to look for.
In addition to the grape-growing region, most labels will show the names of the town and the vineyard in large type. In much smaller type will be the terms Qualitatswein — Quality Wine. Ninety percent of what you find will be this type. Qualitatswein Bestimmter Anbaugebiete (or QbA), indicating a “quality wine from a specific region,” or Qualitatswein mit Pradikat (QmP), Quality wine with Pride.
A quality wine picked at designated minimum ripeness levels that vary by grape variety and growing region. These ripeness levels will be indicated on the label as follows:
Kabinett. The driest of the Pradikat levels and typically the lightest. With their low alcohol levels, these wines make ideal picnic choice and mouth-watering aperitifs. Most often consumed in their youth, they can be cellared for a few years.
Spatlese. Literally, “done picked.” Or picked when ripe. Have you had the German dumplings called spaetzle either boiled or cooked in butter? How long do you cook them? Till done. Just like this style, the grapes are traditionally left on the vine till ripe with some residual sugar. They are extremely food friendly. Try them with anything from Asian food to baked ham and roast chicken.
Most should be consumed before age 10.
Auslese (ous-lay-za). Picked out. Made from select bunches of grapes left on the vine until they achieve desired brix (sugar levels). These wines often carry a hint or more of botrytis (a fungi that eats the moisture but leaves the sugars.) More on that another time. While some are sweet enough to serve with simple fruit desserts, others are best sipped alone. With age, some of the sugar seems to melt away, leaving wines that can partner with roast pork or goose. Twenty-year-old auslese can smell heavenly, but sometimes fall flat on the palate. Enjoy them on release for their luscious sweet fruit, or cellar for 10 years.
Beerenauslese (barren-ous-lay-za). “Berry picked out” wines are harvested berry by berry, taking only botrytis-affected fruit. While auslese are usually sweet, this level of ripeness elevates the wine to the dessert-only category. Hold up to 20 years.
Trockenbeerenauslese (tro-kin- barren-ous-lay-za). These “dried berry picked out” wines are made from shriveled grapes individually picked by hand one by one, that have been heavily affected by botrytis, allowed to dry in the sun so any moisture or dew can evaporate so as to not dilute the juice. Profoundly sweet and honeyed, their over-the-top viscosity and sweetness can turn off some tasters, while others marvel in the complex aromas and flavors. Holding up to 10-20 years is not uncommon.
Eiswein (ice-vine). Made from frozen grapes that are picked in December and January or until the temperature is at least 20 degrees for five days. Usually picked at night so that the ice doesn’t melt into the juice diluting it. The intense sugars, up to 100 grams per liter, and acids enable these wines to easily endure for decades.
Aside from the ripeness levels denoted by the German wine term QmP system, you might see the terms trocken (dry) and halbtrocken (half-dry) on some labels, however their use is optional. Trocken may be used on wines with fewer than 9 grams per liter residual sugar (less than 0.9%) while halbtrocken refers to wines with between 9-18 grams per liter. Given the wide ranges, these wines may be truly dry or verging on sweet, depending on acid-sugar balance.
Most of the classic German wine regions are closely identified with river valleys, the slopes of which provide the proper exposition for ripening grapes at this northern latitude. Germany’s best wines are made from the Riesling grape, but there are several exceptions, Gewurztraminers in the Pfalz and Valckenberg in Rheinhessen and the exquisite Rieslaners and Scheurebes from Pfalz.
Mosel-Saar-Ruwer, the coolest of the German growing regions, is home to Germany’s crispest and most delicate Rieslings. Green apples, floral notes and citrus are all likely descriptors, but the best wines also display fine mineral notes that express their slate-driven terroirs.
Rheingau. Steep slate slopes and slightly warmer temperatures than found in the Mosel-Saar-Ruwer yield powerful, sturdy wines, with ripe fruit flavors underscored by deep minerality.
Rheinhessen. Source for much of Germany’s production, quality here can vary from generic liebfraumilch to fine single-estate wines.
Nahe. This small side valley is the only rival to the Mosel-Saar-Ruwer for elegance and finesse.
Pfalz. One of Germany’s warmest winegrowing regions, with a great diversity of soils, microclimates, and grape varieties. Dry styles, whether made from Riesling or other white grapes are more common here and have a better balance than those from cooler regions. Spatburgunder (Pinot Noir) is also more successful here than anywhere else.
Wines from other Germany winegrowing regions, such as the
Ahr, Baden, Franken and Wurttemberg are hard to come by in the United States.
A golden capsule or foil on the bottle denotes a wine considered better by the producer.
The color of the bottles even tells you where it is from. Green bottles typically come from the Mosel area, brown come from the Rhine river area. Blue bottles have no official designation; anyone can use them.
So, in a nutshell … look for wines with a QbA or QmP (may be labeled now as Prädikatwien designation.) Kabinett is the driest of the six.
Riesling is the most common varietal; Kerner, Muller Thoreau and Bacchus are the next common white.
Some red varietals — yes, Germany make red wines — are Dornfelder, Portugieser, Regent, Zweigelt, Blaufrankisch and Spatburgunder.
Have fun with your hunt for German wines.
Prost!
Chris
