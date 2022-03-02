When you think of the color orange, pumpkins, traffic cones, and UT football all come to mind. But, it’s probably not a color you think of when it comes to wines. It turns out that maybe you should. Just trust me on this. I would never lead you astray when it comes to wine.
Recently, I was asked about my thoughts on orange wine. While I know what it is, I have never tasted one, so I couldn’t give any opinion or comment about it. Maybe it’s time we learn about this new fad.
Orange wine is a bit of a misnomer. It is not a wine made from oranges, or a mimosa cocktail. It is not the orange muscat grape, or any other fruit. Orange wine is something entirely different. Well, what is it?
You are familiar with the “big 3,” red, rosé and white. Well, between rosé and white is orange. It’s a type of white wine that is made by leaving the white wine grape skins in contact with the juice for much longer periods of time, creating a deep orange tinted finished product. It has the acidity of a white, with the tannin of a big red. You may also hear the term “ramato,” in Italian.
Traditionally from Eastern European countries like Georgia and Slovenia, today orange wines are produced around the world. The process of making orange wine is ancient, as far back as 1,000 years ago when wines were fermented in large vessels called qvevri (pronounced kev-ree) closed with stones, sealed with beeswax and buried under ground where the temperature stays consistent, allowing the wines to ferment in the natural coolness of the earth. Slovenia has centuries-long history of orange wine winemaking. The wine is so much a normal everyday drinking wine there you’ll often see people walking around drinking it from beer glasses. In northeastern Italy, along the border of Slovenia in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, you can find orange wines produced with the local grapes of the area. In the U.S., particularly in New York, producers are starting to experiment with the technique.
To make an orange wine, in a large vessel, often stainless steel or ceramic, you take any white grapes, mash them up leaving the skins and seeds still attached and seal it. Then, you walk away- just walk away - leaving the grapes to ferment for weeks, months, sometimes as long as a year. The longer the contact, the more color. From a straw yellow color to Cheetos or cheese popcorn orange. The orange color depends on several factors: the variety of grape used, its ripeness, the amount of time it was left to ferment with the grape skins, and even the kind of fermentation vessel.
This is a natural process that uses little to no additives, sometimes not even yeast, so it has a low ABV of only 10-12%. So, what does orange wine taste like? Because of all this, they taste very different from regular white wines. Wines have been described as robust and bold with aromas of honey, jackfruit (a fleshy tropical fruit), hazelnut, Brazil nut, bruised apple, juniper, sourdough bread and dried orange rind. On the palate, they’re big, dry, and even have tannin like a red wine, with sourness similar to fruit beer. Often orange wines are so intense that you might want to make sure you’re sitting down when you first taste them.
Because of their boldness, orange wines pair well with a wide variety of meals, ranging from beef to fish and equally bold foods, including curry dishes, Moroccan, Ethiopian, Korean dishes with fermented kimchi and traditional Japanese cuisine.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (ATTB), which oversees U.S. wine labeling laws, has decided that the term “orange wine” might confuse consumers and lead them to believe the wine is actually made from oranges. So, in the U.S., it is against the law for it to be sold with orange wine on the label. However, the term “extended skin contact” is allowed.
Sommeliers suggest serving orange wines slightly warmer than your typical white and slightly cooler than a red, around 55 degrees. It’s perfectly acceptable to drink them even cooler, if it’s hot outside, about 50 degrees. When choosing an orange wine, ask your sommelier, bartender, or shopkeeper about the length of skin contact (less time on the skins yields a lighter wine, more time means a fuller-bodied wine), the grape variety, and the fermentation vessel (qvevri-fermented wine might have a more earthy flavor than wine fermented in steel tank). Don’t be surprised if they don’t know. But, you do.
Be on the lookout for this unusual, not so white wine. I know I will.
Orange you glad I didn’t say banana?
Happy drinking,
Chris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.