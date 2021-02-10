Walking into the local wine shop, there may be signs for Italy, France, Spain, California, merlot, cabernet, chardonnay, hanging above row after rows of wine, but I couldn’t find one for what I was looking for … Portugal.
Portugal has a large array of native varietals, at least 250 indigenous varieties, producing an abundant variety of wines, more than any other country and these are what make the wines so wonderfully different and interesting.
Making it even more confusing, many go by different names in different regions, and some are ridiculously difficult to pronounce, too.
“Can you point me to the Portuguese wine section?” I inquired,
“All we have is a few ports and this one Vinho Verde,” the clerk said.
Not what I was wanting, I left empty handed.
So let’s discuss Portuguese wines, grapes and growing regions so you can get started on your explorations.
Port and Vinho Verde may be familiar to you, but have you ever heard of castelão or fernão pires? These are just two of the many grapes that are native to Portugal and not grown much anywhere else.
The country is divided up into 14 different regions, whose wines fall under the “Vinho Regional” category. Like France, within these regions, various DOCs have stricter laws and more particular geographic boundaries, which will generally, but not always, translate to higher quality.
Wines of Vinho Verde are low in alcohol, popping with flavors of lime and white peach. They may even have a little spritz, making them an especially refreshing partner for seafood.
The steep, terraced vineyards along the Douro River have been producing world class wines for centuries, mostly in the form of the port. But in the last few decades, the dry wines are emerging from the shadows. Dry Douro wines can be red, white or rosé, and a wide range of grapes are allowed.
Dão — The reds are often blends based on touriga nacional, touriga franca and tinta roriz and will remind you of your favorite cabernet, with hints of clove and cedar.
The red wines tend to be robust and full-bodied and often spend some time aging in oak. The same red grapes that you see in port are mostly used for the dry wines, including touriga nacional, touriga franca, tinta barroca and tinta roriz (tempranillo in Spain). There are also lots of good bottles to be found among the regional wines, labeled Vinho Regional Lisboa.
The whites, often made with the arinto and fernao pires grapes, are generally crisp and aromatic, somewhat similar to gruner veltliner and albarino.
Some more common grapes you should be able to find:
My favorite, alvarinho (albariño in Spain), which produces crisp, aromatic white wines with notes of peach, apple and citrus fruits with a mineral character.
Fernão pires, a versatile grape making crisp, aromatic wines with lowish acidity and floral notes.
Castelão, one of the most widely planted varieties, particularly in the south where it is often called periquita, making fleshy, fruit, sometimes gamey reds for short or long-term keeping.
Touriga nacional, the backbone of many ports and now appreciated for the quality of its red wines on its own, too. Small grapes give a high concentration of color, sweetness and aroma, which can make it ideal for longer term aging.
Trincadeira, one of the most widespread varieties making flavorful, dry reds with blackcurrant fruit flavors and herbaceous, floral aromas.
Some Portuguese wine terms you should get familiar with …
Adega: A Winery
Branco: White
Casta: A grape variety
Colheita: Vintage year
Doce: Sweet
Espumante: a sparkling wine
Garrafeira: A reserva red wine aged at least two years in a barrel and one year in a bottle or a white wine aged at least six months in a barrel and six months in a bottle
Quinta: Vineyard
Reserva: Superior quality wine of a single vintage
Seco: Dry
Tinto: Red
Verde: Green
Somewhere on a bottle of Portuguese wine, you’ll likely see the words “DOC” (Denominacao de Origem Controlada). The same as French AOC and “Vinho Regional.” You’ll also see the word quinta on the label, this is what the Portuguese call an estate. Producers also tend to list grape varieties (called castas) as well.
Many Portuguese wines are made from a blend of several different types of grapes, so it’s handy to have a list. A wine labeled as “garrafeira” indicates that the wine is aged in oak. It’s a bit like “reserva” in Spain.
Wine shops, as I have discovered, will have several ports but a few still wines, so you may have to go online and have them delivered. Price range is all over the board, from less than $20 to $50 for some reservas — even higher for well-aged ports.
If you have a favorite go-to wine, whether it’s malbec, cabernet or chardonnay, chances are that Portugal has a fresh new alternative that might cost even less.
Give them a try.
chin-chin
Cristovao
