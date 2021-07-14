For me, one of the greatest joys I have had over the years visiting and touring wineries and tasting rooms – besides the wine – are the wine dogs. Those large, lovable dogs have provided me sessions of ear rubbing, belly rubbing and ball-chasing entertainment. It seems wherever wine is made, you will most likely find a dog running along the rows of vines or snoozing on the cool cellar floor. I’ve even been known to become so distracted with them, that I’ve forgotten purpose of the day is to taste and learn about wine. This of course, made me wonder, “Why do so many wineries have dogs?”
Besides their great companionship and personalities, what do they add in the wine making operation? Boy, was I surprised at all they can do. I was totally unaware of the importance the dogs have.
Dogs have a superior sense of smell. That’s why they are used in law enforcement from bomb and drug sniffing to tracking criminals and lost children. In California, winemakers have donated $300,000 over the years, to a project at Sonoma’s Bergin University for canine studies, the only accredited U.S. university specializing in training golden retrievers as wine dogs. They have been working with researchers to train dogs to sniff out and identify the vine mealybug, which can contaminate grape clusters with larvae and egg sacs and eventually kill the vine. The pesky creatures feed on the bases of the shoots, thus preventing the plant from producing fruit. The dogs are trained to detect the pest early by smelling out its sex pheromones.
Once trained, when they encounter the smell in the vineyards they sit and bark at the infected vine and the vine is just simply removed. No pesticides are needed. As sustainable, organic wine production grows, so does the popularity of these dogs. The program has been gaining more and more attention from winemakers over the last few years.
Another trained wine dog can stroll up and down the vineyards, stop at a particular bunch of grapes and paw at them indicating ripeness. Lab results proved the dog was right and it was time to pick. Dogs also keep the local grape-loving deer at bay. With a hardworking wine dog patrolling the vineyards, deer are typically deterred from stripping entire vines bare of their succulent fruit. They also do well at chasing away gophers, squirrels, hungry birds and mice, all of which are destructive enemies of vineyards. There are even wine dogs being trained as alert dogs for guests who may have diabetes.
Craig McGill, creator of the Wine Dogs series of books, says “Although these dogs provide company to those working in the vineyard, they also have an important job to do. Most dogs in a winery will have a job, even if it’s only to keep the winemaker company.”
Making wine is a long and hard process. Winemakers can be so focused on their work, they tend to forget to eat or drink. That’s when the wine dog comes in and wants to be fed or played with. Spraying him with the water hose while washing the crush pad, chasing the bungs that roll along the floor, or just riding along on the tractor, the wine dog is always on the job.
Dogs aren’t the only animals helping out in the vineyards. A company in Oregon has developed B-1RD, a falcon vineyard and crop protection program, which uses trained falcons. The falcons don’t hunt down and kill birds in the vineyards, just their very presence is enough to discourage them from swooping down and landing for a free meal. The falcons got their first test at Gallo’s Two Rock Vineyard in Sonoma in 2004. Dennis Devitt, vineyard manager, considered them “very effective and successful.” New Zealand winemakers are also using falcons and hawks to protect their grapes from other birds that love grapes. The more traditional alternatives include netting over the vines, scarecrows, or even loud noises or recordings of birds can be expensive. Using falcons is a natural, organic approach, especially in New Zealand’s case where the birds themselves need the help to repopulate. Vineyards in Alsace are grazed by sheep, controlling the cover crop and fertilizing at the same time and they don’t like grapes. Argentina uses armadillos to feast on worm and vine-eating ants.
When visiting a winery, it is best to call ahead or check the website and see if pets are allowed. Don’t be upset if they say no. Wineries are super clean. Pet dogs will urinate everywhere, hindering the wine dog’s ability to smell what he normally should. In some municipalities, unless it is a service dog, pet dogs are prohibited from coming into places where food is served.
The next time you are at a winery and the wine dog greets you at the tasting room door, tail wagging with a worn out ball in her mouth remember… Sally is there for a reason.
