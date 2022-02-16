After my granddaughter’s high school graduation party, I was given a 3 liter (4 bottles) boxed wine that was left over.
I had forgotten about it till last month when I discovered it the corner of my cellar and thought we had better start drinking it.
I liked it with tacos, meatloaf and spaghetti.
Then last month I spoke to a women’s club, and the question of boxed wine came up. So, let’s discuss boxed wine.
The year is 1965, and Dr. Thomas Angrove of Australia patents a 4.5 liter (1 gallon) sealed polyethylene bladder that was filled with wine that fit in a box.
In the beginning, consumers had to snip open the corner of the bag, pour the wine, then somehow seal it and stuff it back into the box.
Two years later, Charles Malpas of Penfolds Wines patented an airtight tap, sealed onto a similar type bladder and, voila! Boxed wine was born.
In Australia, due to the difference in how wine is taxed compared to other alcoholic beverages, boxed wine is often the cheapest form. Some reports indicate as much as 50% of wine is sold this way.
But this time frame doesn’t cut it for Americans. Scholle Packaging of Chicago, IL, is credited with inventing the bag-in-box format in 1950 with a design originally for the safe transport of battery acid.
Typical box wine — well, technically it’s wine in a bag, then in a box — come in a wide variety of volumes. The fact that wine is dispensed from the flexible bag without adding air greatly reduces the chance of oxidation of the wine.
Compared to wine in a bottle which should be consumed within days of opening, box wine is not subject to cork taint and will not spoil for approximately three to four weeks after breaking the seal.
Bag-in-box wines are not intended for cellaring and should be consumed within the manufacturer printed shelf life.
Mine said best by 2021. Deterioration may be noticeable 12 months after this date. This, coupled with an increased cultural interest in environmentally recyclable packaging, has a growing popularity with the younger wine consumers.
Box wine started appearing on U.S. shelves during the 1980s as a more convenient and longer-lived format to the jug wines that were popular in the 1970s. Boxed wines were thought of as bottom-of-the-barrel, bulk wines. Most box wine with generic varietal names like merlot, riesling and sweet, soon lost favor with growing wine sophisticates.
Also, the wine wasn’t vintage dated, nor did it state where the wine was from.
They don’t fit in the refrigerator and serious sippers wouldn’t go near anything that didn’t come in a bottle and a cork.
Unfortunately, as bottled wine grew in quality and luxury stature in the U.S., along with maturing wine drinkers’ palates, box wine failed to keep pace.
Depending on where you live, look in the wine aisle. Much of the box wine in the U.S. is quite good. So, when Wine Spectator magazine recently reviewed 39 box wines, 37 of them received a score higher than 80 points, it’s validation for the whole box wine category.
According to Nielsen Co. data, resurgence of boxed wine and environmental awareness on the part of consumers is leading to a comeback. Boxed wines now make up 13.3% of the wine market, with 3-liter boxes the favorite last year.
Aside from wine, packaging is undergoing a revolution. Box wine has a lighter environmental footprint than wine in glass. The reduced packaging, lighter weight and stacking ability, easier to transport because you can fit more on a truck — all those costs are being passed on to consumers, and they are taking note.
But another change in the production method of bag-in-box wines to a blend of paper, aluminum and polyethylene made this packaging much more difficult to recycle, so not all municipalities accept it for recycling, and it ends up in the landfills.
In theory, box wine is a great idea. A bladder in a box where no light or air can get to it, no cork taint, perfect for parties, self-serve, once opened, it can stay fresh for six weeks. What more could you ask for?
A lot. How about better wine, better selection, less advertising on the box and more information with names of the terriors, appellation or the region where the grapes are grown, makers and vintage, the winery that made the wine?
I Googled the maker of mine, and it was a warehouse in Modesto, CA. How about bag-in-boxes that can age?
Chris Leon, owner of the Brooklyn, NY, wine shop Leon & Sons, said, ‘’A box is the ideal option for someone who wants merely a splash of wine here and there. I even know some wine professionals who will keep a box in the fridge for when they just want a quick glass.”
Box wine or bottled wine, it’s still wine that you can enjoy whenever, however, in whatever you want.
The choice is yours.
Happy Drinking,
Chris
