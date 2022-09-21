My luck ran out.
It was just a matter of time.
I tested positive for COVID-19. So, while I recover, I have time to write new articles but I am experiencing some writer’s block. Must be the fever.
Writing can take time, which I have plenty of now.
What’s even more difficult is coming up with new ideas and topics. It’s critical that I do my research to ensure the article is accurate and will interest my intended audience.
This can take days, sometimes weeks.
There are several ways to do that.
A “How to’’ article. How to care for wine glasses. How port and sherry wines are made.
There are “list’’ type articles. My top 10 ... ?
There are trivia type “did you know that ...?”
Then there are informative or educational articles. This is one of those.
Let’s start at the beginning. I’m guessing some of you have some sort of wine collection. Be it thousands of bottles, or just a few cases, they all need to be properly cared for.
There’s nothing better than coming home from work and pouring yourself a nice glass of wine from your cellar. Or you wife says, “Honey, I need a dry white wine.” You can go to your cellar and pick one out.
Whether you prefer white or red, having the proper storage for your wine is a must. The warmer it is stored, the faster it will age.
It is very important to make sure your wine is kept at a constant temperature and away from heat sources.
There are many other factors that go into storing wine that are often overlooked.
The optimal temperature should be 55 degrees and 70% relative humidity.
The higher humidity protects the cork from drying out, which can lead to premature aging of the wine.
Today wine producers create their wine to be consumed young. If you choose to lay your wines down, do so in a dark place where the humidity and temperatures are consistent.
There are even theories that vibration could damage wine in the long term by speeding up the chemical reactions in the wine.
Some serious collectors fret about even the subtle vibrations caused by electronic appliances and doors slamming shut.
Significant vibrations could possibly disturb the sediment in older wines and keep them from settling, potentially making them gritty. There’s little evidence supporting this.
The worst place to store wine (unbeknown to many kitchen designers) even if you have a built-in or cabinet wine cooler, is where there are frequent blasts of hot air, like by the stove or dishwasher.
Virtually all wine professionals agree that cellar temperature and serving temperature are two different things.
The serving temperature between white and red wines varies. Even the serving temperature between the different types of whites and reds differs.
White wine should be served at temperatures between 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit. This provides the optimal flavor for these types of wines.
Red wine should be served at just below room temperature between 60-68 degrees Fahrenheit. Champagne and sparkling wines at 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
Being able to find your wine is important. Organize your wine so you can find the bottle you are looking for easily.
Organize by state and AVA, or country and AOC. Then, by vintage, the oldest bottles on the bottom of the rack, newest wine on top.
Certain wines age faster than others. Whites and roses don’t necessarily benefit from age. Most should be consumed within a few years, so keep them on top.
However, red wines can easily age three to 10 years and develop some interesting new flavors.
I know some collectors arrange alphabetically using those paper hang tags, but those can fall off.
I have a detailed spreadsheet on my iPad that I can take with me to my cellar. Using colors red for red wine, blue for white wine, pink for rose, green for port and black for sparkling,
I can just scan the pages looking for a color without having to read every line.
One other piece of advice: Whatever number you’re thinking of when it comes to bottle capacity, double it.
Once you’ve started accumulating wines, it’s hard to stop.
Trust me.
Stay safe.
Happy Drinking, Chris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.