On a picturesque summer evening, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Lake St. George, the tranquil waters came alive with the vibrant energy of a pontoon boat party.
A fleet of 29 boats, accompanied by a few kayaks, gathered to enjoy the delightful music of Memory Road, whose melodies resonated across the water from the top deck of Jim Calvert’s residence.
Their music transcended generational boundaries, inspiring attendees to dance to the beats, sing along, and create lasting memories.
The event, funded by Jim Calvert and neighbors Jim Hess, Dave Weidle and Lesley Lincoln, served as the perfect backdrop for an evening filled with good food, music, dancing and socializing and proved to be a remarkable gathering that captured the essence of summer.
In a unique twist, several pontoon boats tied together, forming a floating walkway that allowed partygoers to seamlessly move from one boat to another. This interconnected setup fostered a sense of community.
Donnie Chic captured the evening by flying his drone to ensure none of this event was lost, encapsulating band and guests alike in video and photos.
As the sun set over the horizon, attendees reveled in the unforgettable experience, prompting the question: could this become an annual celebration of community and camaraderie?
