Fairfield Glade Strategic Planning Committee held their third town hall Aug. 15, at the Community and Conference Center to present recommendations based on their findings and get community feedback.
At the first town hall, the committee presented emerging trends for communities like FG as far as amenities, population, home sales, dues and the like to gauge FG’s overall value in comparison to other “active living” communities. Notable trends included that 88% of those who would be moving to FG in the next decade would be Baby Boomers and they will be able to afford it. Home sales will continue to reflect the influx of new “Boomer” residents.
The second town hall on May 21, discussed conclusions of the SWOT analysis, which took into consideration the emerging community trends. The SWOT analysis showed there were many strengths making FG a competitive resort/retirement community. The weaknesses were aging amenities and infrastructure and operations such as food and beverage. Opportunities included updating amenities and adding new ones and commercial growth. Noted threats said to face the community were access to health care, providing emergency services, workforce availability and drinking water.
The Strategic Planning Committee’s recommendations based on these findings were presented to the community:
•Land Use Plan – Develop a comprehensive FG Community Master Plan to include expansion of Robin Hood Park, as well as plans for Community Club property, developer owned property and Wyndham owned property and to continue to work with the county on a land use plan for defaulted lots with in FG.
•Commercial Development Committee – Create an ad hoc committee to include members of the community club, developer, Wyndham representative and local government officials to encourage development of Village Center complex, attract businesses, pursue improved internet services in FG and work with Cumberland County and Crossville Chamber of Commerce to retain qualified workforce.
The SPC further recommended that the creation of the ad hoc Commercial Development Committee should be by the end of the year and to present a Commercial Development plan at the 2020 Annual Meeting.
•Financial Stability Plan – Make a long-range financial stability plan to anticipate the funding needed for repairs and maintenance, amenity additions and improvements, increases reserves, outlines conservative future borrowing and reasonable dues increases. The plan should include consideration of debt services, reserves, create approaches to reduce amenity subsidies, exploring new revenue resources and additional indoor activities for off-season revenue.
SPC added the recommendation to have the Financial Stability Plan completed and present at the 2020 Annual Meeting.
•Amenity Development Plan – Create an amenities plan in conjunction with the FG Community Master Plan for upgrades of existing amenities and addition of new ones to include relocating bocce ball facilities, improvement of the fitness center, developing indoor activities, develop free meeting/gathering places and the possibility of a satellite education center at FG.
SPC is to lead the efforts on this recommendation to present a preliminary draft of the Amenity Development Plan by the target date June 30, 2020.
•FGovernmental Relations Committee – to continue the constructive relationship between FGCC and local government offices to include working on public safety services and road improvements with the county, fresh water sources with Crab Orchard Utility District, Peavine Rd. improvements and appearance, community outreach programs and support Fairfield Glade Resident Services activities for the community’s aging population.
The committee is recommended to give quarterly reports to the club.
Final recommendations will be included in updated strategic plan and presented at the Annual Meeting Sept. 20, at the CCC, 128 Stonehenge Dr., at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.