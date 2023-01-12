Anxious? Depressed? Fearful? Suffering from a death of a loved one? Broken relationships? Anything preventing a joy-filled life?
Soothing Souls is a group in which individuals can open up safely and share their concerns.
Talking in a safe environment with those who have a similar experience can be soothing and helpful.
Most times, when an individual shares what they are dealing with, there’ll be others who also open up with the same issue.
Soothing Souls is confidential — participants will be asked to sign a confidentiality statement.
The group meets at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, 130 Towne Centre Dr., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting in January.
Meetings are from 1-3 p.m. in a closed and private room, Room 156. Enter through the kitchen door (to the right of the portico) and go straight ahead.
Participants pray, have a devotion, snacks — and laugh. Laughter is good medicine.
Those feeling in need of such a group are welcome to participate. The group is facilitated by Nancy Skaggs and Joyce Coleman.
Call Skaggs at 931-260-6600 for more information.
