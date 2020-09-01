I guess I will just keep trying.
I have obviously not been doing a very good job of educating folks about wildlife in your backyard.
Many people still leave their bird feeders out at night that attracts raccoons and even bears. You don’t want raccoons on your deck because raccoon poop can contain a type of roundworm eggs that can be extremely dangerous to humans, causing illness up to and including death. No food available equals no raccoon poop where you might come in contact with it.
Putting any kind of food out could also attract bears, and, as you know, we have bears around here. Black bears are normally not a problem, but when they become acclimated to finding food around humans it becomes dangerous to both the bears and the humans. Take your bird feeders in at night.
Feeding deer is a problem on many levels. First, it concentrates the deer where they more easily spread disease, including the very serious chronic wasting disease. We don’t have it here yet, but we will. Second, deer don’t need your food. Recently on social media, in a forum about not feeding deer, one person asked, “So what are we supposed to do, let them starve.” Deer have done just fine for thousands of years without our help.
Third, the bacteria in deer’s stomachs slowly changes with the seasons as the availability of types of food changes. Feeding corn when their biology is tuned for twigs and buds in the winter can actually kill deer. For those of you who don’t believe me, Google it. Read the studies by biologists and scientists. At best, deer don’t need supplemental food, and at worst it will harm them.
And a fourth reason, if you feed deer in your backyard, your neighbors will all hate you. Trust me on this, because I hear from your neighbors asking me if it is illegal, and what they can do to stop you. It is not illegal, but it is not necessary, not helpful, and it can actually hurt the deer.
I have also failed in educating folks about snakes. Snakes are a part of the interconnected web of nature. Snakes eat rodents and insects and help to balance the populations of these prey animals. People like to talk about how possums eat lots of ticks because they are fastidious groomers. Well, every time a snake eats a mouse or chipmunk it also eats all of the ticks on that rodent.
Please don’t kill snakes. I can’t tell you of all the photos I have seen of dead harmless snakes, killed because someone thought the snake was venomous. The only two venomous snakes in our area are timber rattlesnakes and copperheads. Even those are protected in Tennessee. They can be moved on their way with a garden hose. On the same day last week when I stopped my car and carefully encouraged a copperhead to move away from a busy road, I heard of someone nearby shooting a rattlesnake that they found in a neighbor’s yard. You can move snakes safely on their way without thinking you have to kill them. I would be more concerned about a ricochet from shooting in a residential neighborhood than from a rattlesnake.
If you want to shoot a dangerous animal, start with horses. On average in the U.S., about five people die each year from snake bites, while horses kill 20 and cows another 20 people each year. Pet dogs kill about 30 people in the U.S. each year. And, if you want to save lives, go deer hunting. Collisions with deer kill an estimated 440 people each year. Of course, I am being facetious. The point is, it is not necessary to kill snakes.
And for all you chipmunk trappers out there, I again have failed to convince you. Your yard will not be overrun with thousands of chipmunks if you don’t continually trap, relocate or kill them. Most backyards only have enough food to support about two chipmunks. My yard has only had one or two chipmunks for 14 years without any control measures. Those two chipmunks won’t allow more to move in. The available food supply controls the density of most animals. But, if you want to have a lifelong hobby, keep trapping chipmunks, because as soon as you remove two, two more will move into the available territory. It will never end.
So please, excuse my inability to convince everyone not to feed wildlife, not to kill snakes, and not to worry that you house will collapse from thousands of chipmunk tunnels. I hate to be a failure, but I will keep trying.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
