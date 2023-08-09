The gift card scam. A scammer will call and ask for payment of a bill by gift cards that the victim is asked to buy at a store. The victim then is directed to read the numbers on the back of the cards to the caller, who will use the numbers to drain the cards of their value by buying things with them.
Fairfield Glade police Capt. Mark Rosser said being asked to make a payment with a gift card is a sure sign of fraud because no business would accept a gift card from another business as payment for a product or service or to reduce a person’s debt.
“What are gift cards for?” he asked the audience. “They are to give to somebody to use as a gift.”
The Xfinity/Target scam. In a specific gift card scam, Rosser said people throughout Tennessee lately have been getting calls from scammers claiming to be with Xfinity and saying the company has partnered with Target for payments.
Victims are told that if they buy a certain amount of Target gift cards and read off the numbers on the back of them, they can get a reduced Xfinity rate.
It’s a scam, Rosser said emphatically.
“Xfinity does not want you to pay your Xfinity bill with Target gift cards.”
The grandparents scam. A caller during the middle of the night will pose as a young person claiming to be a grandchild in trouble, such as being arrested in Mexico for underage drinking, and needs some money to get out of jail. The caller pleads with the victim not to tell the parents.
The scammer might be able to find a cohort who sounds like the grandchild from listening to audio of the young person on an online site such as Facebook. There also are computer programs that can mimic voices.
Rosser said the grandparent in that case should contact the parents to confirm that the grandchild is in Mexico. If the grandchild is at home, the call certainly is a scam.
Rosser recommended that families have a code word or phrase that can be used to help protect them from fraud in such instances.
If the caller doesn’t know the code, it’s a scam.
The Online dating scam. “This is one of our biggies,” Rosser said.
He said that is so even though most Fairfield Glade residents are beyond the age of traditional dating. Some are on dating websites seeking not romance but companionship after a spouse has died “and they are suddenly alone” because the rest of their family lives far from Fairfield Glade.
For them, Rosser said, it’s about “having somebody to talk to, somebody on the other end of that telephone or the other end of that email.”
He said scammers on dating websites typically will not ask for money at first; they will wait until such time when they have built a strong relationship with the victims and then hit them up for investing in some get-rich-quick scheme or giving them money for a made-up need.
Some scammers will travel great distances to meet with potential victims if they believe they can get a large amount of money from them, Rosser said. They figure the cost of a plane ticket and dinner for two could make the trip well worthwhile.
