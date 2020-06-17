Susan Smathers will teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, July 7, from 10 am..-noon, at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Working with acrylic paints and pressed leaves and small twigs, Susan will teach you to make a mixed media landscape. If you have pressed flowers or leaves that you wish to use, feel free to bring them to class.
All art materials will be provided.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels.
Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Susan’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249.
The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class.
Class size is limited, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale.
The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.