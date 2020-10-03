Patrick and Karen Smith have been honored as Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity (CCHFH) Volunteers of the Month for July and August 2020. The Smiths help with receiving, repairing, cleaning, and pricing incoming ReStore donations, three to four days a week.
“The ReStore is the largest fundraiser for our organization, and we rely heavily on volunteer support,” said ReStore Manager Donna Quarles.
The Smiths lived in Florida for 20 years and Michigan before calling Crossville their home. Karen is a retired registered nurse, and Patrick retired from General Motors.
“We volunteer with Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity because we like that it is faith-based and the work they continue to do for families in the community. We have so enjoyed how everyone has received us at Habitat and the friendships we have gained,” said the Smiths.
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is thankful for all their volunteers and the time they give. Volunteers like Patrick and Karen Smith help make the ongoing mission of affordable housing possible. “A little help goes a long way.”
Volunteers in all areas of the ReStore are needed. For questions about volunteering or donating, please call (931) 484-4565 or visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com. You can also stop by the office/Restore at 329 McLarty Lane in Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.