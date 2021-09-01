The 12th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle was another great success.
There were 500 tickets sold with three major cash prizes and 51 patron prizes. This represents the greatest number of Reverse Raffle prizes awarded on record.
This year the drawing was conducted electronically Aug. 12, with the results posted to the Lions website at e-club-house.org/sites/fairfieldglade
James P. Smith was selected as the grand prize winner of $6,000. Second prize of $2,000 was awarded to Ron Sutch, and third prize of $1,000 went to Kent Bilbrey.
The drawing was conducted by Lions members with Fairfield Police Chief Mike Williams as an independent observer.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club takes great pride in sharing all the net proceeds with charitable causes, most of which are community agencies in Cumberland County.
Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses their sincere thanks to corporate sponsors Zurich Homes and Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, M.D.
In addition, great appreciation to patron prize donors BaLou’s Furniture Gallery; Express Automotive; A-1 Auto Repair; Express Lunch; Anew You; Crossville Myofascial Massage; Casa Grande Restaurante; East Tennessee Ford; Crossville Tire & Appliance; Bull & Thistle Restaurant; Lake Dartmoor Marina; Hair Divas.
Also, Christy’s Pub Grub; Vegas Steak House and Lounge; St. George Marina; Nails by Lori; East Tennessee Dodge, Jeep & Chrysler; Dorchester Golf Club; Jack Sixkiller; Shadden Tire Pros; The Brass Lantern Restaurant.
And, Romo’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina; Golf Capital Learning Center; Landscape Solutions; La Costa-Family Mexican Restaurant; Mayberry’s Furniture; Lantana Lucy’s; Second Chance; Cumberland Auto Parts; Stokes Electric Co.; The Putnam Room; TR Nail Spa; Wellness Center; and Kroger.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Reverse Raffle is a huge success thanks to the generous support of ticket purchasers, corporate sponsors, and patron sponsors.
Tickets for the 2022 Reverse Raffle will be on sale beginning in May 2022, and the drawing will be live Aug. 11, 2022, in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
