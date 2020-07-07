The Fairfield Glade Community Club Election Committee announced that Philip Smith has withdrawn his candidacy from the 2020 Board of Director’s election.
In his formal withdrawal statement, Smith said:
“Due to some changing circumstances involving the health of a family member, Mary and I will likely be needed elsewhere on a regular basis to care for an aging parent. The nature of the care is unknown at this time, but we both believe we are obligated to meet this family responsibility. In doing so, I will not be able to dedicate the time needed to adequately campaign for this position, and if I have the good fortune of being elected, my ability to serve might be affected.
“As a resident of Fairfield Glade, I am pleased with the quality of the candidates seeking this position. I am sure the members will make wise choices relative to who will best represent them on the Board of Directors.
“I am sorry about this change, but it is necessary.”
The Election Committee appreciates Smith’s interest, and the other candidates, in serving on the Board. With this withdrawal, there are six candidates: Donald Elliott, Gary Fitch, Bruce Horn, Greg Jones, Gerry Miller and John Wedgworth.
