The night sky is lit up by artificial lighting, such as street lights at a rate faster than scientists had thought, according to research published in the journal Science in January.
Researchers studied changes in the brightness of the sky globally from 2011 to 2022 using more than 51,000 “citizen scientists” – amateur sky-gazers – making observations with their naked eyes and recording stars and constellations they saw.
The researchers determined that visibility decreased as skyglow increased by an average of 9.6% a year, equivalent to doubling brightness every eight years. Sky brightness increased by 10.4% annually in North America.
Jonathan Sokol, journalist and contributing correspondent for “Science,” reported that measurements by satellite instruments suggested that skyglow had been increasing by 2% a year.
But Sokol noted that satellites could see only light emitted straight up and could not record blue wavelengths of light produced by LEDs, which are becoming more widely used. That led many researchers to believe that the estimate of 2% was low.
