Kids these days often are pictured as focused on nothing but cellphones and video games.
But one East Tennessee middle schooler did something that many adults wouldn’t know how to do.
Jonah Wood was in sixth grade last year when he heard that the Seven Islands State Birding Park near Kodak, TN, needed to replace their 70 bluebird nest boxes that were many years old and beginning to fall apart.
Jonah decided to try to help.
He researched and found out that there was an East Tennessee foundation that had grant money available for helping wildlife.
Jonah completed the detailed grant request process requesting $5,000 for the Seven Islands Park, submitted the application and hoped for the best.
He did it!
The grant was approved for the Friends of Seven Islands nonprofit group and the money was made available to use to help bluebirds.
The Park wanted to install nest boxes made out of composite material that would last for decades rather than years.
Composite boxes can cost more than $80 each, not including poles, predator guards and installation.
That is the point when the Cumberland County Bluebird Club, part of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, became involved.
Our local club makes most bluebird boxes out of cedar, which lasts a long time, but not as long as composites.
We had been making boxes out of Trex decking material, when we could find it from contractors or individuals with leftovers from deck projects.
But finding leftover Trex was not easy.
Before building bluebird boxes out of Trex, we compared the temperatures inside boxes made of various materials, three times a day for six weeks, on hot days.
If the temperature inside a nest box exceeds 105 degrees the babies can not survive.
Trex stayed nearly as cool as wood, but other materials that we tested got too hot for bird boxes.
We scoured neighbors, friends, contractors and dumpsters for bits and pieces of Trex leftovers and eventually found enough for the 35 nest boxes scheduled to be replaced in 2023 at Seven Islands.
Bluebird Club member Tim Connor was the master Trex bluebird box builder. Building with Trex is different, and in many ways harder, than building with cedar.
Tim perfected the technique. He even searched the county and found someone with a special saw that could slice the Trex in half to reduce the thickness, and with it, the weight of the boxes.
Michael Meaney, another Bluebird Club member, has previous sheet metal skills. He made all of the special 46-inch predator guards that protect bluebird nest boxes against their two biggest predators, rat snakes and raccoons.
Each sheet metal guard had to be cut multiple ways for a custom installation. Michael completed the project with all fingers still intact.
The 90-minute drive from Crossville to Seven Islands Park had to be done twice: Once to install and cement in the ground the 35 5-foot sections of rebar, and again several weeks later to install the final, poles, guards, and boxes.
A team of nine Bluebird Club members from Crossville, as well as Tennessee Bluebird Society president Ari Lawson Grimsley, made the final installations on a sunny Sunday a week ago.
We met Jonah Wood and his family at the park, for the installation of the final few bluebird nest boxes, along with TV station WBIR, Diette Crockett, president of the Friends of Seven Islands, and Clare Dattilo, park ranger.
The TV station had a nice segment on Jonah that you can still find by searching for “Jonah Wood" on the WBIR website.
The grant that Jonah secured required the $5,000 to be spent over two years. So we replaced half of the old nest boxes this year, and we will do it all over again to replace the other 35 next year.
Now we come to your part. If you have excess Trex decking material, or a deck project in the works, let me know at the following email.
We will come, and if it is usable, haul it away to build bluebird boxes to complete Jonah’s project to help bluebirds.
Jonah Wood set a good example for not only kids, but for adults, too.
If a middle school kid can write a grant request and secure $5,000 to help wildlife, just think of all of the possibilities each of us could affect if we would decide to take the time to make a positive difference in our world.
