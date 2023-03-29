Kyle Keck of Crossville, who is doing the masonry work on the new Fairfield Glade welcome sign at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., was back on the job Thursday, March23, as part of a three-man crew. Work had been delayed briefly because Keck suffered a hand injury, and the weather hadn’t been all that cooperative lately for such outside work, anyway. But under a sunnysky, temperatures nearing 70 degrees and his hand healed, conditions were ideal for getting back to the project — and in a short-sleeved shirt.