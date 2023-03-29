Fairfield Glade property owners will soon have a new leaf dump at their disposal. One year after the Community Club’s previous leaf dump was closed because of state environmental violations, arrangements are being made to provide a new one.
The new operation, expected to begin in April, would be on privately owned land off Westchester Dr., past The Stables and in the direction of Crab Orchard.
The drive to it is longer for most people than it was to the previous dump. Still, the announcement of the new site will nevertheless be welcomed by property owners who have missed the convenience of taking leaves, brush, tree limbs and other yard waste to a dump and not being charged per load.
“So it will be very similar to what we had at the old leaf dump,” General Manager Bob Weber said on March 23 during the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors meeting at The Center.
The site is on land owned by John Sherrill. He bought it about six months ago and heard about the community club’s search for a new leaf dump site, Weber said in an interview with the Glade Sun after the meeting.
“It’s a win-win situation,” he said.
The operation is subject to approval by state environmental regulators. Sherrill is in the process of getting final approval, Weber said.
Under a two-year agreement, the Community Club would pay Sherrill $40,000 annually for accepting yard waste three days a week. There would be an additional charge to FGCC for tree limbs put through a chipper.
Weber said it had cost the Community Club roughly the same amount — about $40,000 a year — to run the FGCC-owned leaf dump. He added that the board has budgeted for leaf dump expenses this year.
The previous leaf dump on Community Club-owned property off Drew Howard Rd. closed last April after Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation cited it as a likely polluter of a tributary to Otter Creek.
FGCC also was cited for dumping lake-dredged material there without a permit.
Since then, property owners could put one bag of leaves out with their trash on their weekly collection day but with no brush or branches. Property owners wanting to get rid of yard waste beyond leaves had to take it to private dumps that charge for disposal.
The board also announced that the spring leaf collection program would be extended by two weeks, from April 3-28.
In other business, the board hired architectural firm Kuo Diedrich Chi of Atlanta for $90,000 for design and engineering work and to oversee the construction of a performance center at the planned new Druid Hills golf complex.
The center will be used for activities such as lessons and club fitting and could be rented to vendors to showcase demo clubs.
Board member Greg Jones, who heads the Druid Hills steering committee, said the center is expected to generate as much as $900,000 in profit over five years.
“It is a low-cost operation to run,” he said at the board’s workshop last Wednesday.
The board also retained its current policy on guest passes, which Flierl said resulted in raising $750,000 last year and has not burdened amenities with too many visitors.
Some residents have objected to a business, owned by a Fairfield Glade property owner, giving more than 1,000 guest passes to customers last year and including that benefit in its marketing.
FGCC policy allows property owners to obtain passes that entitle their guests to use amenities for charges higher than what members pay but lower than the “unaccompanied guest” rates for visitors who are not guests of members.
Some residents contend that a business giving so many guest passes to customers goes against the spirit of the guest-pass policy, and they wanted business guests to pay the unaccompanied rates.
Flierl, reading a statement from the board, said the wording in the policy that grants “reasonable guest privileges” is not defined and, therefore, subject to interpretation by the board.
He said the board had determined that the policy was being applied consistently and in accordance with the Community Club’s covenants and restrictions.
Starting this year, FGCC will allow unaccompanied guests to use the pools for $15 a day.
The fee, Flierl explained, will help offset an expected increase in expense for hiring lifeguards at the pools, a necessary step to protecting the community club’s nonprofit status.
The board also took the following actions:
• Hired Hart Property Advisors of Nashville for $38,415 to conduct a study to determine how much money FGCC should keep in reserve to meet expenses for maintenance or replacement of equipment at the various facilities. He said the board budgeted $100,000 for the study.
• Approved purchase of a used F150 4X4 pickup truck for the Wastewater Department at a maximum cost of $45,000.
• Approved the expense of $34,000 to improve and upgrade a swimming pool heater at The Center, add a second and install piping and create space for a third should one be needed later.
• Proposed changing how sewer availability fees are charged, revising a lot merger policy regarding properties with septic systems, and revising FGCC’s parking and parking fines policy. The proposed changes will be posted on the Community Club’s website for a 30-day comment period and will be considered at the board’s April meeting.
• Heard Treasurer Bruce Cox at the board workshop put the recent bank failures in perspective for the Community Club by saying, “With all that has been going on in the news, I want to point out that 98% of our funds are federally insured.”
