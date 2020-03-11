Emergency sirens in Fairfield Glade failed to sound following the issuance of a tornado warning in the early hours of March 3.
"The system is getting old, and anything made by man is subject to fail," said Fairfield Glade Police Capt. Mark Rosser during a fire department town hall last week. "There was a mechanical failure in the system, which has since been repaired."
Rosser, who lives near Lake Dartmoor in Fairfield Glade, was on the phone with police personnel when they turned the system on.
"I told them I couldn't hear it," he said.
The system is tested monthly, Rosser said. When it had last been tested, it worked as expected, with designated residents reporting they heard the siren.
"But we don't have anything on that system that tells us if the sirens actually went off when we triggered it unless we get a response back," he said.
The system is now up and working again, Rosser said. But he warned residents a siren was never meant to warn people inside homes of severe weather.
"It's mainly designed for people out on the walking trails or the golf course, to get people to get inside and get cover," he said.
Homes today are also built with more insulation and soundproofing, making it difficult for sirens to be heard indoors.
Many people have also started relying on their smartphones, which can alert people when warnings are issued for their area. However, phones can fail if towers or damaged or phone settings are changed
"The best thing for 2 or 3 a.m. is to get a weather alert radio that will go off and let you know you need to take shelter," Rosser said.
Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith added individuals should prepare small emergency kits that include, at a minimum, a flashlight, whistle and portable radio.
Severe weather can be unpredictable and there is no standard for how much time people have between a warning being issued and severe weather occurring. Residents need a plan for where they will seek shelter in their home.
"The best place is an interior room, like a closet," Smith said.
Rosser reminded residents a watch means weather conditions are favorable for severe conditions. A warning means, in the case of a tornado, that a tornado has been spotted or indicated on weather radar.
