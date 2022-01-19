February is a busy month for Fairfield Glade Ladies Club members.
In addition to the regular monthly meeting and luncheon on Feb. 2, the club will also hold a fundraising silent auction that’s is open to spouses and significant others.
The silent auction offerings include household items, home décor, sporting goods, gift certificates for food-
related items, pontoon boat rides, services such as dog walking and house cleaning, personalized dining options by some of the group’s best chefs, baked goods and more.
Doors for the luncheon and silent auction will open at 10 a.m. Lunch is $16 each; make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club. No credit cards accepted.
The luncheon program at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Rd., Crossville, will feature Rob Ramsey of Stonehaus Winery.
The meal is Parmesan baked chicken over pasta, green beans, garlic French bread and pecan pie.
The vegan option is marinara with mushrooms over roasted potatoes.
Food choices must be made at the time of registration.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24-10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, at ffgladiesclub.com; those without internet may make reservations by phone at 931-200-9749 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 24.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
The monthly service project is Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety (FOCCAS), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity, which requests animal bedding, blankets and food for cats and kittens.
FOCCAS promotes kind, compassionate, responsible, humane care of the county’s animals, including stray, feral and owned animals by providing education and community-based programs, and to prevent cruelty to animals. Visit https://foccas-tn.org for more on FOCCAS. No monetary donations will be accepted.
The Travel Committee will have an information table set up to share exciting and diverse opportunities for 2022. Be sure to stop by the information table and talk to Sandi Edwards or other committee members.
