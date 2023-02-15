The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will have its silent auction during its regular meeting March 1 at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Dr.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with the silent auction. As one of the club’s big fundraisers, the auction, sponsored by Crossville Heating and Cooling and an anonymous club member, is open to spouses and significant others.
Due to the weather-related cancellation of the February meeting, the program will also feature two speakers.
In the first presentation, Jeff Selk and Jan Deibel will offer solutions for maintaining home integrity and multiple ways to clean home exteriors, share the benefits of painting and epoxy coatings, and some do-it-yourself options.
Following Selk’s presentation, Mark Baldwin, deputy director of Creative Compassion, will speak about the organization’s efforts to provide affordable and available housing needs for low and moderate-income residents.
The meal is Parmesan-baked chicken over a bed of noodles, green beans, French bread and fudge pie with whipped cream. A vegetarian option will substitute the chicken with marinara sautéed mushrooms.
The monthly service project is Bread of Life, a nonprofit homeless shelter that provides temporary housing, food and Christian counseling. They need hygiene products, including deodorant, shampoo, soap, gallon plastic bags and cash donations. Visit www.breadofliferescue.org for more information.
Online luncheon reservations can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20-noon, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at ffgladiesclub.com. Those without internet may reserve from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 by calling 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal. Payment of cash or check (made out to FGLC) is $18 on the day of the meeting. No credit cards are accepted.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members. Visit ffgladiesclub.com for information.
