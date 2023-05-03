Chris Sikorski will be the featured speaker at the May 4 meeting of the Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade.
Sikorski has been visiting archives since the age of 13.
She has volunteered at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center, and has spent time researching her immigrant ancestors at the FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, UT.
As a descendant of proud immigrants and pioneers, Sikorski has focused much of her research on the push and pull factors that led families to make tough decisions on whether or when to relocate.
She will share her techniques on where and how to look for emigration and immigration records.
Additionally, she will explain how to match families using both types of records.
Kinseekers meets at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., in Fairfield Glade, on the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.