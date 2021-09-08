Only a few tee times for foursomes and individuals remain in Christ Lutheran Church’s memorial golf tournament.
Sign up before Sept. 10 to play in the tournament Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Dorchester Golf Course. Registration forms are available at the church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
All proceeds will go to the Cumberland County Playhouse Youth Program in honor of Dick Shilling, a Super Volunteer for the Playhouse who died earlier this year.
The tournament is open to all. The format of play will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble shotgun start at 1 p.m. Singles and couples will be teamed with others.
Registration forms are available at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
The registration fee of $75 per player includes green fee, cart, range balls, a lunch at 11:30 a.m., a silent auction of golf items, prizes for men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, and prizes for the two teams with the lowest score.
Mulligans will be $5 each. Information about a 50/50 drawing will be available at the registration table.
Call Gary Deierlien at 931-287-0850 for more details.
Check and entry form should be returned to the church or by mail before Sept. 10.
The public is encouraged to get a team together, participate as an individual, or attend and cheer on a favorite player/team and support this memorial tournament and the Youth Programs at the Cumberland County Playhouse, theater that touches hearts, opens minds, and changes lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.