The Women’s Nine-Hole Golf League is accepting sign-ups for 2023 from interested golfers.
The league plays early Mondays mornings from May 1 through the end of September.
Members play all Fairfield Glade courses while abiding by USGA and local golf rules.
Any rule changes for 2023 will be discussed during the opening brunch on April 24, 2023.
An established GHIN handicap of at least three 18-hole scores is required — for example, six nine-hole scores.
The GHIN fee is $27 and must be paid separately at the Druid Hills Pro Shop.
Note: If Druid is closed, another location will be announced at a later date as to where a GHIN handicap can be established.
For those new to the league, rounds played in 2022 can be entered in 2023 to count toward establishing the 2023 GHIN handicap.
Annual membership dues are $25 and should be paid to the club treasurer by April 10,; make checks payable to FFG Women’s 9 Hole Golf League.
Members may choose to play one of five tee groups, all of which play from red, green, or hybrid tees.
A meeting for new members is planned for Monday, April 17; the location will be announced at a later date.
Call Membership Chair Ruth MacAndrew at 931-484-5411 or President Carolyn Boyle 847-334- 6427 for information prior to the meeting.
Go to gladeniners.golfclub.net to register. An email confirmation and invoice for annual dues will be sent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.