Have a New Year’s resolution for self-enrichment through continued learning?
Take the first step toward accomplishing that resolution by becoming a member of the Center for Lifelong Learning.
Each term has at least 30 classes covering topics of interest including arts and culture, computers, cooking, history, life experiences and skills, medicine and health, music, outdoor adventures, religion, science and technology, social science and economics.
What is “gleaning”? What goes into planning a season of live theatre? How do you make delicious soup stock from scratch? What preparations are needed for hiking the great Appalachian Trail? How do you build a hiking trail? How did each new season and phase of the moon effect life in America over 200 years ago?
Spring semester classes hold the answers to these and many more questions. Check out the spring catalog posted at time2meet.com/classes/. Memberships of $40 can be purchased online, and registration for spring classes is now underway.
The membership payment entitles members to sign up for unlimited classes during spring, summer and fall terms.
The classes at the Center for Lifelong Learning are taught by a group of more than 50 volunteers who donate their time, talents and knowledge. Teachers include a retired U.S. Navy pilot, a doctor at the community hospital, a cook passionate about Chinese food, someone who loves to play card games — and maybe you, too.
All volunteer instructors have discovered the joy of sharing their knowledge in a meaningful and fulfilling way.
Other ways to help are to volunteer as a classroom assistant, a registration assistant or serving on one of several planning committees.
Email centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com to volunteer to teach a class or to pitch a class idea.
