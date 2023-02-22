It’s sign-up time for the 2023 Fairfield Glade Men’s 18 Hole Golf League. New and returning golfers are welcome to join for the 2023 season.
The league is open to 132 men of all levels of play. It is in two divisions: the A Division is for players with a handicap index of 20 or lower and play from the White Tees. The B Division is for golfers with any handicap index and play from the white, hybrid and gold tees.
An established GHIN is required; the league can help get it established.
Members play by locally modified USGA rules every Wednesday (weather permitting) from May 3-Oct 11. A 7:30 or 8 a.m. shotgun start starts play as the league rotates through all five Fairfield Glade courses.
A variety of team and individual games are played throughout the season, with the league championship rounds on final two Wednesdays of the season.
Visit ffgmga.golfclub.net to sign up.
The website also includes an abundance of information about the league. No sign-in is required to view the details.
Contact league officials for more information. They include President Jim Morrison, jdmorrison1959@gmail.com; A Division Vice President John Lapsley, jlapsley53@gmail.com; and B Division Vice President Gene Snare, snareg@msn.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.