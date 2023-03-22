The 49th annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament will be held July 7-9 on the two courses of Heatherhurst Golf Course.
Women golfers and their friends are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. The tournament will accept the first 224 entries.
Registration will officially close June 26, but this tournament has filled as early as April 30 in the last few years.
A Friday evening reception with a light dinner and auction opportunities will kick off the festivities at The Center in Fairfield Glade.
Area and out-of-state golfers last year generously enabled the committee to disburse more than $14,000 to community charities.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit House of Hope, Imagination Library, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and SupportTheArts (STARTS).
Each of these organizations serve the children of Cumberland County.
The tournament will consist of two rounds of golf flighted according to handicap indexes, one on the Crag and one on the Brae. Prizes will be awarded in each flight after the Sunday round.
The $200 tournament fee includes the Friday night reception, two grab-and-go breakfasts, two lunches at the course, player gifts and player prizes awarded across each of 6 flights.
Participants will need a USGA handicap index with a minimum of seven rounds posted in 2023.
Visit ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com to register and pay online. Call Dale Renton, registration chair, at 931-210-8449 or email ffggolf@gmail.com for more information.
