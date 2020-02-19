Each summer the Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-hole League showcases the beautiful Heatherhurst golf courses by sponsoring a golf tournament for women. The Ladies Invitational Tournament will be held this summer from July 10-12. Registration is limited to 216 ladies. All local women golfers are invited to participate as well as out-of-state women.
The entry fee of $150 includes a Friday night buffet with drawing prizes and auction items, 2 rounds of golf with 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches. Ladies are placed in 1 of 6 flights and compete for cash prizes in each flight. During the round of golf on each course– The Crag and The Brae–women play in foursomes of golfers with similar handicaps. Many women return to Fairfield Glade to play in this fun tournament each year, but first-time entrants are also encouraged to sign up and enjoy this event. Local charities benefit from our Crossville area business partner donations and event proceeds. Last year, over $10,000 was raised.
The application for this tournament is available at http://fairfieldglade.cc/ under Golf>Tournaments. It can also be found at http://ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com/. Registration can be completed completely online using PayPal, or golfers can download the form, print it, and mail it in with a check. Golfers must have a USGA handicap index with 7 rounds posted in 2020. Any questions can be directed to Registration Chair Georgeia McCann at 931-250-7545.
