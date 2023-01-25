Fairfield Glade Community Club reminds all residents to sign up for the Text Alert Service.
This will allow you to receive instant notifications to your mobile phone regarding emergency situations in the area or facility closings.
Follow these instructions to register:
1. From your mobile device, text FGCC to the number 855-746-3422.
2. You will receive a text message back to your phone from 855-746-3422. Reply to this message by texting the word YES.
3. This process will register your mobile number with the texting service.
FGCC strongly encourages everyone in the household to enroll.
Your information is strictly confidential and will not be shared. The Club plans to send test text alerts on a quarterly basis. Contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc for assistance in registering.
This FGCC text alert service will not be used for weather-related warnings.
All residents are encouraged to contact local radio stations and/or reverse 911 for this service which typically includes information about school closings and delays also.
