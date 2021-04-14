The Fairfield Glade Ladies 18-Hole Women's League is once again teaming up with Cumberland Medical Center Regional Cancer Center to bring the CMC Rally for Hope June 8 at the Crag.
The league hopes many will consider playing in the Rally and inviting friends to join you.
It is not necessary to be a member of the 18-
Hole Ladies League to
play.
A sign-up sheet is posted Druid on the 18-Hole League’s bulletin board.
There is also an envelope to put your entrance fee ($20) by the sign-up sheet.
All monies collected stay local and go to the Cancer Center at Cumberland Medical Center.
The league will use its computer software to complete pairing for the four-person teams.
If there is a certain person or persons you want
to be paired with, just
note that in the comments section on the sign-up sheet.
You may even want to bring in your own four-person team.
The last day to sign up for the outing is Monday, May 24. Your $20 donation includes lunch, provided by CMC, and a day of fun and prizes.
Golfers will pay their own green fees the day of the event.
The league is asking for help with prizes.
For the past several years, many of the ladies’ golf groups have donated baskets filled with goodies or money donations from golf groups, which always makes the drawing a huge success.
In 2019, with the community’s help, the event raised $4,700.
This year the goal is to reach $5,000.
Baskets, boxes, gift bags — whatever you come up with is fine. They don’t have to be golf-related.
Drop off your group’s gift basket, money donation, etc., to Candy Johnson, 114 Stonewood Dr., Fairfield Glade, 931-456-6013.
The final collection date is June 1.
Once again, there will be memory/hope signs to honor family members or friends who have passed or are fighting their battle today.
The forms are in a large white envelope next to the signup sheet at Druid Hills Golf Course and online
at the Fairfield Glade 18-Hole Women’s Golf website:
A $25 donation is suggested for the signs which will be displayed on the Crag Course tee boxes the day of the Rally.
The memory/hope sign request form must be received by Monday, May 24.
Contact Sue Orris, 456-5988, or Sharon Ellis, 248-2125, for more informa-tion.
