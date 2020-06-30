Want to meet new people, old friends and enjoy playing Pinochle? Now is the time to enroll for the 2020-’21 season. Enrollment will be held through Aug. 25. Play begins in early September and ends next May.
Games are single deck, with opening bids of 16; dealer is stuck at 15. Games are scheduled to be played monthly until each team has played all others in their “flight.” There is a game each month, and schedules can be arranged to play any mutually convenient date. Each team plays 9 games, which are alternately at your or your opponents’ homes.
Cost per season is $12 per person, $24 per team, which covers prizes and club expenses. Prizes will be awarded in June 2021. This season’s event will be held at the Fairfield Glade Community Church on June 19, 2021.
They have lots of fun each season and are always glad to meet and compete with new members. Get yourself a partner (friend, spouse or significant other), and sign up as soon as possible.
Send names, addresses, phone and email contacts with a check payable to Laurie Kreskowiak, 24 Belvedere Ln., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
For more information or questions, call Laurie at 931-484-2123 or RoseMarie Swanger at 717-926-4631.
