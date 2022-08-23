While some people feel called to hike solo on a wooded trail to de-stress, commune with nature and find inner peace, other prefer to strike out from the trailhead as a group.
Whether for safety in numbers, accountability or spending quality time with friends, there are many reasons group hikes are popular.
The annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon usually attracts several groups of hikers.
Pam Burris of Kids on the Rise says their group looks at the marathon as “a good source of physical activity and chance to see our beautiful county.
Though Kids on the Rise has about 50 mentors and students, there are typically around 10-12 participants on any given hike, enjoying the time together outdoors.
Hiking with the support of a group provides individuals with extra motivation and opportunities to create fun and lasting memories.
South Cumberland Elementary School has hiked as a group in the past five marathons.
The number of participants has grown from five hikers in the group’s first year to 23 in 2021.
Teachers, staff and their friends and family, ranging in ages from 3-66 years old, have all been included in the South Cumberland group.
Because of the challenges of coordinating schedules in such a large group, the South Cumberland hikers created a lineup of the week’s planned hikes each Sunday.
They tackled the shorter trails after school on weekdays and saved the longer hikes for Saturdays.
Some members of the group hiked the same trail more than once.
“We didn’t want anyone to hike by themselves,” teacher Vickie Wyatt said. “We wanted everyone who wanted to do a trail to have someone to do it with.”
The entire group shares such a strong commitment to making sure each member is able to complete the entire marathon that three years ago, a subgroup set out after school to check off the three final trails and ended up hiking the Meditation Trail by flashlight.
Some hiking groups form not out of an affiliation with a club or a common work-place, but simply a love of a shared hobby.
Dirk Davidson coordinates one such group of friends. He says they like to “stay fluid,” so they do not hike under the same group name year to year. Instead, they choose a relevant name and design a group shirt annually.
Several guys live out of state, so spreading the hikes out over the entire month does not make sense for them.
For the past three years, the friends have chosen a single September weekend in which to complete the entire marathon.
Although several group members hike on their own throughout the year, collectively they enjoy the conversation, camaraderie and fitness accountability of their group marathon experience.
“Most of us are fit in our minds,” hiker Frank McClung said. “Doing it in a weekend ensures that at least for a few months leading up to the weekend we will do the work to actually get in better shape.”
This year, Friends of the Trails hopes to see even more groups participate in the Hiking Marathon.
Churches, schools, businesses, clubs, friends and neighbors are encouraged to promote this event within their organizations or social groups then get out together to hit the trails.
With a grin, Kids on the Rise’s Burris encourages other groups to participate in the 2022 Hiking Marathon.
“Just try it,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to hike with a group. You can share in the joy, and sometimes the misery.”
Any individuals who are not part of an organized group, but who would like to participate in the marathon with other hikers can join a guided group hike each Tuesday and Friday during September.
The entire schedule can be found at hikingmarathon.com/guided-hikes/.
2022 Hiking Marathon Trails:
In Fairfield Glade -
-Overlook, 2 miles.
-Library, 1 mile.
-Seven Bridges, 2 miles.
-Yellow Loop, 2.9 miles.
-Red Loop, 3 miles.
In Cumberland County -
-Soldier's Beach, 1.7 miles.
-Lake Alice, 1.5 miles.
-Habitat, 1.7 miles.
-Meditation, 1 mile.
-Pioneer Short Loop, 2 miles.
-CT Peavine East to 1st Bridge, 4.4 miles.
-Woodlawn Loop, 1.3 miles.
-Maryetta, 1.7 miles.
10K Paved Trails -
-Fairfield Glade, 3 miles.
-Centennial Park, 2 miles.
-Obed River Park, 3.1 miles.
-State Park ADA, 1.9 miles.
