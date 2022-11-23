It’s not often to meet a young person who inspires others to be enthusiastic about religion and faith, but the congregation of Fairfield Glade Community Church did on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.
Sabrina Siddiqi shared her faith and knowledge of Islam.
Islam is the name of the religion that originated in Arabia, and Muslim refers to the adherents of the Islam religion.
The religion believes in one God, known as Allah, as well as angels and prophets.
Mohammad is the greatest and last of the prophets according to Islam.
God is revealed to all Muslims in the book known as the Quran. Interestingly, Jesus is considered one of God’s greatest prophets for those who follow Islam.
