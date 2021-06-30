Sherry Koch cannot recall a time when she was not involved in volunteer activities. Whether through her church or numerous other community service organizations, she has been deeply committed to contributing her time and talents in helping her neighbors for most of her life.
When she and her husband, Don, retired from careers at Procter and Gamble, they established four goals of retirement. One of those goals was to ensure they allocated much of their newly free time toward volunteer activities.
And Koch has definitely achieved that goal. As an 18-year member of the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary (formerly Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary), she has served in leadership positions as well as chaired numerous fundraising committees. She spends several hours a week on Auxiliary activities.
She answered what drives her passion for this particular organization and said, “There are only a few in-patient hospice facilities across the state of Tennessee and one is right here in Crossville. If you think about it, it is amazing that a town the size of Crossville is able to keep such a facility open.”
Koch points out that Cumberland House offers hospice in-patient and respite care and, as a non-profit, is dependent upon Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary fundraising to continue to offer its services to all, regardless of ability to pay.
The dedication and enthusiasm of the members of Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary is driven by the desire to ensure this facility is available to all Cumberland County residents in time of need for many years to come.
“A dear friend was admitted to Cumberland House and watching her family gather in the common area or be together in her suite was a stunning reminder of how important our work is with the Auxiliary,” she said.
She struggled to imagine what families would do in the absence of Cumberland House.
In 2019, Koch was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. When asked how that diagnosis has altered her volunteer activities, she said, “Except for when I have chemo, nothing has changed. I will keep doing what I am doing for the Auxiliary as long as I am able.”
For those considering joining Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, Koch encourages, “Come to a meeting and see what we are all about. When you see what we do, you will just want to join us.”
For more information on Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, contact Membership Co-Chair Barbara Perry at g8rgirl1@gmail.com or 561-308-0190.
