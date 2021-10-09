Dr. John B. Sherrill, founder and director of the Cumberland Diabetes Center, presented an informative program on the prevention of diabetes and diabetes care to the Fairfield Glade Lions Club on Sept. 21.
The Cumberland Diabetes Center has been affiliated with Covenant Health Systems since 2014.
Sherrill graduated Medical School at University of Tennessee, Memphis. His experience is in internal medicine private practice, hospital and office based since 1989.
The goal of the Diabetes Center is to help the primary care system to more effectively address obesity, prediabetes and diabetes type 1 and 2.
Treating diabetes by comprehensively addressing root causes is critical for reversal and/or treatment.
Diabetes is predictably associated with most other chronic diseases in the modern world, as they share the same root causes. The focus of the Diabetes Center is to bring all the needed resources together to meet the standards of care for glucose control and to reverse prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and thus multiple other diseases at the same time.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s focus, as it is for Lions Clubs International, is to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with diabetes.
The Fairfield Glade Lions annual Strides Walk promotes diabetes awareness and provides funding scholarships for students to attend the two-week Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club has committed financial support to help provide diabetic retina scans and/or temporary glucose scanners to patients in cooperation with the Diabetes Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.