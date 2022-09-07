As the beautiful autumn season will soon arrive, residents will be enjoying more outdoor activities in Fairfield Glade.
Many residents enjoy hiking and walking with dogs on the many trails and paths in Fairfield Glade. Hiking with dogs requires responsible measures by pet owners.
The annual Hiking Marathon is during September, and it is especially important to monitor pet behavior during this popular event which brings many hikers to the Fairfield Glade trails and walking paths.
• Always keep dogs on a leash, maximum 6 feet. long. An off-leash, uncontrolled dog can disappear out of sight, and if you can’t see what your dog is doing, you can’t prevent them from getting into trouble.
• Ensure that your dog’s collar is intact and that dog tags are up to date and securely fastened.
• Trail etiquette: Stay to the right on the trail or path, and be mindful that your dog does not stray into the path of other trail users. Respect others’ space and make sure your dog stays under control and near you throughout the hike or walk.
• Bag pet waste! Pet owners may think dog waste is a natural part of nature, especially in more remote locations. However, it can cause problems for wildlife or other pets and can even impact ground water. Bag it!
When hiking Fairfield Glade trails and paths, hikers need to take precautions in the event of an encounter with dogs or other animals:
• Carry your cellphone and take photo(s) or video(s) of any incident.
• If you are attacked by any animal, call the Fairfield Glade Police Department at 931-484-6176 to report the incident, or dial 911 for an emergency.
• Carry animal repellent spray. Hikers have every right to use such products, if threatened by any animal on a trail or path. In addition, hikers may choose to carry a large stick and/or a dog whistle with them while hiking.
Whether hiking on trails and paths with a dog or by yourself, be prepared for any incident which may occur.
Email board@fairfieldglade.com if you have questions or comments.
Stay safe and enjoy the many beautiful hiking trails and walking paths in Fairfield Glade!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.