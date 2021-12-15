You may have noticed that they have begun work and are in the process of installing bicycle lanes on Peavine Rd. to the north and south.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has also installed right hand turn lanes at the entrance to Food City and Lakeview Dr.
So, what is a bike lane?
A bike lane is defined as a portion of the roadway that has been designated by striping, signage and pavement markings for the preferential or exclusive use of bicyclists.
Bike lanes enable bicyclists to ride at their preferred speed without interference from prevailing traffic conditions and facilitate predictable behavior and movements between bicyclists and motorists.
A bike lane is distinguished from a cycle track in that it has no physical barrier (bollards, medians, raised curbs, etc.) that restricts the encroachment of motorized traffic.
Conventional bike lanes run curbside when no parking is present, adjacent to parked cars on the right-hand side of the street or on the left-hand side of the street in specific situations.
Bicycles are not just for childhood recreation — they are a form of exercise and even a commuter vehicle for fit and environmentally friendly riders.
In Tennessee, bicycles are legally classified as road vehicles, and that status allows riders the same rights and protections as drivers of passenger cars.
Tennessee bicyclists generally have the same rights, and same duties, as drivers of motor vehicles.
Clinging to motor vehicles while biking is not permitted. Bicycles may only carry the number of persons for which it is designed, except an adult may carry a child in a backpack or sling.
There is no statewide requirement for helmet for adults; however,
children younger than 16 in Tennessee must legally wear a helmet while riding in public.
Bicycles are to ride as close as practicable and safe to the right side of the roadway except when overtaking or passing another vehicle, when preparing to make a left turn, when necessary to avoid a fixed or slow-moving object or vehicle or when riding in a substandard width lane.
Are vehicles supposed to yield to bikes in a crosswalk?
This is a popular question. When a cyclist is on the road, they are acting as a vehicle.
When a cyclist is in a crosswalk, they are acting as a pedestrian and should walk their bikes across the crosswalk.
Motorists should yield to both pedestrians and cyclists as long as both aren’t becoming a road hazard. For example, you can’t just walk (or bike) out in front of traffic and expect the cars to stop.
Cyclists have to look and determine that it is safe to cross before doing so and motorists are expected to yield to them.
Tennessee bicyclists are not required to ride in or upon bike lanes or paths when it is adjacent to the roadway with exceptions for right and left turns and to avoid hazards.
To turn left, bicyclists may perform a “box turn” or use the left turn lane.
A left-turning bicyclist has the right of way over a driver intending to proceed straight at an intersection.
Bicyclists are required to come to a full and complete stop at all stop signs and traffic lights displaying a red signal.
Bicyclists must use hand/arm signals when turning and stopping.
If a vehicle is passing a cyclist, they must maintain a safe distance of no less than 3 feet until safely past the bicycle.
Motor vehicles may not travel or park in bike lanes.
Bicyclists may pass motor vehicles on the right if it is reasonably safe to do so.
Bicyclists may not ride more than two abreast and cyclists riding two abreast may not impede motor vehicle traffic. Bicyclists riding two abreast must be in the same lane.
Every bicycle must be equipped with a white front-facing headlight, and a red rear reflector or light, visible from at least 500 feet when used at nighttime.
Every bicycle must have a red reflector or lighting device or material of such size or characteristics and so mounted as to be visible from all distances up to 600 feet to the rear when directly in front of lawful lower beams of headlights on a motor vehicle.
Every bicycle shall be equipped with a brake or brakes which will enable its driver to stop the bicycle within 25 feet from a speed of 10 mph on dry, level and clean pavement.
A police officer may stop and inspect a bicycle at any time upon reasonable cause that a bicycle is unsafe or not equipped as required by law.
Tennessee law defines an electric assisted bicycle as a device upon which any person may ride that is equipped with two or three wheels, any of which is 20 inches or more in diameter, fully operable pedals for human propulsion, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.
Electric bikes are divided into three classes based upon pedal assisted bikes: class 1 and 3 bicycles, which are capable of being exclusively motor propelled, and class 2, and max speeds at which the motor ceases to provide assistance (20 mph for classes 1 and 2; 28mph for class 3).
Bicyclists may use class 1 and 2 e-bikes in the same matter as traditional bicycles except sidewalk riding is prohibited. Class 3 e-bikes are not allowed on paths or trails where bicycles are allowed to travel except where the bike path is adjacent to or part of the street or highway or allowed by local ordinance.
Riders using class 3 e-bikes must legally use a helmet, and children younger than 14 are prohibited from operating class 3 e-bikes.
Visit tinyurl.com/
TNBicycleLaws for more about bicycles laws.
